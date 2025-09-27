Filipino Model Kirk Bondad Wins Mister International 2025

Kirk Bondad has officially gone from viral orange briefs to international crown! The 28-year-old Filipino-German model, fitness trainer, and influencer is now Mister International 2025 — and he’s looking every inch the champion.

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because Bondad has been flexing (literally) in the pageant and modeling world for years. Back in 2022, he snagged the title of Mister World Philippines and took home the crown at Century Superbods. Then in 2024, he finished strong at Mister World in Vietnam, landing a respectable Top 20 spot. But make no mistake — this year was Kirk’s big moment, and he owned it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Meet the Filipino-German Model Turning Heads in Mister World 2024

Of course, who could forget his now-legendary appearance at the Bench Body “Body of Work” fashion show? Bondad strutted down the runway in a pair of impossibly tight, bright orange briefs that lit up social media and nearly broke the internet.

Advertisement

Between his glowing tan and his Adonis-like build, it was the kind of viral moment that pageant fans don’t stop talking about.

Advertisement

Fast forward to Mister International 2025, and Kirk gave the judges (and the screaming fans) more than just looks. Sure, every contestant brought the abs and cheekbones, but Bondad stood out for his infectious energy and genuine joy onstage. He danced, he flexed, he charmed his way into the Top 5 in the National Costume competition, climbed into the Top 3 of the People’s Choice contest, and ultimately, took home the whole crown.

Lebanon’s Saadedine Hneineh was named first runner-up, with South Korea’s Choi Seung Ho taking second runner-up. Still, it was Kirk’s night from start to finish. His charisma had the audience buzzing, and his Q&A sealed the deal.

Advertisement

When asked, “If you win Mister International and you are invited to speak at the United Nations, what one social or political issue would you choose to highlight and why?” Bondad kept it powerful yet heartfelt. He chose to focus on protecting children, reminding everyone:

“Because today’s children will be tomorrow’s leaders. Because ultimately, I believe if we can collectively do the right decisions, even in small steps, we will do a big impact internationally. We need to protect them and give them a chance.”

Advertisement

Source: @kirk_bondad

It was the kind of answer that proved he’s more than just a walking torso (though, yes, the torso is very much appreciated). Bondad’s win is well-deserved and a proud moment not just for him, but for the Philippines — and for fans everywhere who love seeing a man bring both substance and sparkle to the stage.

All hail Mister International 2025, Kirk Bondad. May his reign be as bold as those orange briefs and as bright as his smile.