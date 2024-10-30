I bet you stopped whatever you were doing and Googled James Longman‘s name when you saw him reporting on TV, am I right? Well, here in Instinct Magazine, we’ve collated everything you need to know about the English journalist and foreign correspondent for ABC.

The Englishman was born on December 28, 1986 and was a boarding school lad having been educated in private preparatory schools in London and West Sussex.

The 38-year-old is an expert in news on the Middle East, Arab countries, and terrorist groups. His depth of knowledge comes from a bachelor’s degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies and a master’s degree in Comparative Politics from the London School of Economics. This strong educational foundation has enabled Longman to deliver insightful reporting for major networks and news programs, including Good Morning America, Nightline, ABC News Live, and World News Tonight. Previously, Longman also worked for the BBC as the broadcast network’s Beirut correspondent.

James is fluent in English, French, and Arabic, which allows him to work flawlessly as an international correspondent that specializes in European and Arabic news.

According to James’ website, his work has taken him to more than 60 countries including “the Ukrainian frontline, wars in Israel and Syria, anti-war protests in Moscow, the fight against ISIS; confronting Chechen and Ugandan authorities about abuses against LGBTQ+ people; virus hunting in Liberia… and even tagging humpback whales in the Antarctic.”

So it really is no question that Longman has accumulated quite a large body of awards and accomplishments including a “News Emmys for his coverage of the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis in India,” a David Bloom award, and a Deadline Club award from the Society of Professional Journalists for his work in Chechnya.

Longman’s job is no easy feat, and with the number of stories, people, cultures, and tragedies he’s seen, anyone would take their time out to hear what he has to say–or at least in Longman’s case read. Out of his busy schedule, James is still able to advocate for mental health with his latest book, ‘The Inherent Mind,’ tackling the story of his father’s schizophrenia and eventual suicide. Described as “part memoir” and “part science,” the premise of the book reads:

“It tells the story of my dad John, who had schizophrenia and ended his life when I was 9. My uncle also had schizophrenia, and my grandfather also ended his life. So much of my family history was kept from me, so the book is an investigation of my dad’s illness, his life and his death. I tell the story of my upbringing, the characters around me as I grew up, and my own experiences with depression.”

his handsome man is…drum roll…off the market! In 2020, James got engaged to his now-husband, the equally charming Alex Brannan. The two tied the knot in July 2022 at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Since then, they’ve been sharing adorable, funny moments on Instagram, showing that even seasoned news correspondents like James need some time away from the world’s chaos to enjoy love and laughter.

James’ memoir ‘The Inherent Mind‘ comes out on January 27, 2025, but you can pre-order the book on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and all other major bookstores. The book will also be made available on Audible if you want to listen to James’ memoir while you’re driving!

Sources: James Longman