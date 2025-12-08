James Maslow Ends 2025 with a Sexy Shirtless Snap!

It’s the only life he’s got, so James Maslow is gotta live it big time. Big muscles, that is.

I’m going to use the word big a lot in this article. There’s simply no way around it. James Maslow is part of one of the biggest boy bands of the last 20 years. Their name is Big Time Rush. And his latest shirtless photo features big pecs and big abs.

Advertisement

The boy band member, age 35, is currently engaged to the love of his life, but that doesn’t mean he can’t show a little bit of skin to his gay and female fans. Now, to be honest, I haven’t checked up on him much since my college years, so I have to say his sleeve tattoo is a much-appreciated bonus on an already perfect picture.

Let’s take a look at the shirtless, towel-dropping snap shared to his Instagram stories on December 5th.

There’s not a single unattractive man in Big Time Rush, which is comprised of Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, Logan Henderson and, of course, James Maslow. While Carlos was/is always my favorite, it goes without saying that James is a star in his own special way. He just gives off that friendly jock vibe, the type that wouldn’t care if you were gay.

Advertisement

Big Time Rush was formed in 2009, and their very own scripted TV show debuted on Nickelodeon that same year. It lasted until 2013, and the band continued until they took a long break starting in 2014. They re-emerged in 2021 and have gone on several successful tours. Their next tour, The College Dropout Tour, is kicking off next month in Illinois.

During their time together, the Kid’s Choice Award winners have released five studio albums – two of which have gone platinum for sales of at least 1,000,000. They’ve notched four singles on the Billboard Hot 100, but they have a total of seven gold selling singles. Their latest record, 2023’s “Another Life,” managed to make it on the Top Albums Chart and its accompanying singles have appeared on various digital charts.

Ashley Parker Angel is 1/5 of O-Town and About 7 of Something Else – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

To his credit, James Maslow is also an accomplished solo star. He’s released almost 20 solo singles as well as a debut album in 2017. He’s also done two reality shows – Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing with the Stars – and occasionally dabbles with acting as seen with The Big Bang Theory, the iCarly reboot and Lifetime’s Seeds of Yesterday. Should he start an OnlyFans at this point because that body-ody-ody don’t lie.

Are you going to see James Maslow on tour?

Do you have fond memories of James Maslow while growing up, especially as it relates to Big Time Rush? If you do, now’s your time to see him on the College Dropout Tour. What do you think of their music and James’ solo material, too? Does the sauna (I think?) photo in his Instagram stories do anything for you? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!