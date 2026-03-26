Talarico Responds to Pastor’s Comments: “You May Pray For My Death”

Texas Democratic state representative James Talarico was the target of extreme comments on the Reformation Red Pill podcast. Brooks Potteiger, spiritual advisor to Pete Hegseth, and host Joshua Haymes made statements widely viewed as inflammatory and under the belt.

During the discussion, Haymes said, “First and foremost, we pray that a man like this would be cut to the heart.” Potteiger replied, “Right, we want him crucified with Christ. I want him to be, I think Saul of Tarsus. Talarico of Tarsus.” Haymes added, “We want death and new life, right? And if it would not be within God’s will to do, stop him by any means necessary, oh God,” to which Potteiger simply agreed.

Pete Hegseth’s pastor says he wants James Talarico to die and be crucified: Podcast host: “I pray that God kills him.” Pete Hegseth’s pastor: “Right, right. We want him crucified” pic.twitter.com/DOvZuMsUyv — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 25, 2026

Even framed as religious language, these remarks drew criticism for referencing death and crucifixion directed at a living politician. A complete irony to the commandments they supposedly believe in as Christians.

Talarico’s Calm Response

Talarico responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a message emphasizing restraint and principle:

“Jesus loves. Christian nationalism kills. You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me.”

His measured response highlighted a stark contrast to the extreme rhetoric used on the podcast.

About the Podcast

The Reformation Red Pill podcast promotes conservative Christian political views. Its website mission states:

“To raise up a new generation of Christian conservatives and equip them to apply their faith in politics & in the culture war, so that, by the grace of God, we will make America Christian again.”

Pete Hegseth has publicly endorsed the podcast and appeared in several episodes. Potteiger, as Hegseth’s spiritual advisor, is a regular contributor, making his comments particularly noteworthy.

RELATED: Hegseth’s Holy War: How a Top Defense Official’s Urging for a Theocratic America

Trump Adds Criticism

Former President Donald Trump also criticized Talarico on Truth Social. His post began:

“The Democrat running in Texas, James Talarico, turns out to be a FRAUD! It showed after the Election when he beat Low IQ Candidate Jasmine Crockett… He’s got six Genders, insults to Jesus, only vegan food, was wearing a mask in 2023 and 2024, and is a weak, ineffective guy…”

While opinion-based, Trump’s post amplified attention on both Talarico and the podcast controversy.

Political Context

Talarico represents Austin in the Texas House of Representatives and is a Senate hopeful. He is known for education policy, progressive issues, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The episode illustrates the challenges politicians face when religion and politics intersect. The extreme nature of Potteiger and Haymes’ remarks highlights how quickly rhetoric can escalate, particularly when connected to nationally visible figures like Hegseth.

Why This Matters

Comments invoking death and crucifixion are widely considered beyond acceptable political discourse. Talarico’s calm response emphasizes civility in the face of personal attacks.

The incident also demonstrates the influence of religious advisors and media personalities in shaping public perception and amplifying controversy. It underscores the growing intensity of political and ideological rhetoric in today’s media environment.