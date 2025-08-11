Pete Hegseth and Doug Wilson’s Dangerous Push to Criminalize Gay Sex

Over the weekend, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thought it was a good idea to share a CNN interview featuring his church’s pastor, Doug Wilson, where the two of them openly advocated for the criminalization of consensual gay sex. You read that right—criminalization of something that has been legal across the U.S. for nearly two decades, thanks to the landmark Lawrence v. Texas Supreme Court decision. But hey, who needs pesky little things like “facts” or “history” when you’re fighting to turn back the clock to the good ol’ days when sodomy was a felony in every state?

Hegseth, a proud member of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), doesn’t just nod along to Wilson’s beliefs—he actively promotes them. On August 7, he reposted an interview where Wilson, a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, called for the return of anti-sodomy laws. In Wilson’s view, the U.S. was much better when consensual same-sex relations were criminalized. And when asked point-blank if he wanted those laws reinstated, Wilson didn’t hesitate: “Yep.”

Now, for anyone who didn’t go to school, a quick refresher: sodomy laws were on the books in most U.S. states before the Lawrence ruling in 2003, but many states began repealing them much earlier. Illinois, in fact, was the first to get rid of them in 1961. But don’t expect Wilson—or Hegseth—to let little things like accuracy get in the way of their warped sense of nostalgia.

A Dangerous Nostalgia

Wilson isn’t just throwing out his opinion about same-sex marriage here and there. His views on LGBTQ+ rights have been disturbing for years. In a 2015 blog post, he dismissed the legalization of same-sex marriage as a “far more serious” problem for Christians than slavery. Yes, you read that correctly—Wilson argued that supporting same-sex marriage was worse than supporting slavery. Why? Because, according to him, “sodomy” is a form of “slavery to sin.” Talk about a wild theological stretch.

And as much as he loves to play historian, Wilson’s grasp on actual history is shaky at best. Take his comments about American slavery—he claimed that there were “decent human beings” who owned slaves and treated them well, while conveniently ignoring the brutal reality of an institution that dehumanized millions of Black people for centuries. It’s a classic case of Confederate apologia, complete with the revisionist history you’d expect from someone who describes himself as a “paleo-Confederate” and a “Christian nationalist.” So, when Wilson and Hegseth go on about “Christian values,” it’s important to remember what version of those values they’re peddling.

Hegseth: A Crusader in Military Boots

As if Hegseth’s vocal support for Wilson’s extremist views weren’t alarming enough, his own track record suggests that he’s more than happy to use his military position to push for the kind of theocratic agenda Wilson endorses. After his confirmation as U.S. Defense Secretary, Hegseth wasted no time championing projects like the trans military ban and advocating for the removal of Harvey Milk’s name from a Navy ship. He has been described by experts as someone who views the U.S. military as a tool for “holy war.” Religious extremism scholar Brad Onishi summed it up nicely: “He’s claimed to be a Christian Crusader.”

And given that Hegseth has made a name for himself by fighting against LGBTQ+ rights and supporting extremist evangelical views, it’s not hard to see where this is headed. If he and his pastor friend had their way, we’d be living in a nation where LGBTQ+ people are once again considered criminals for just being who they are.

The Bigger Picture

While it’s easy to get wrapped up in the specifics of Wilson’s and Hegseth’s dangerous views, it’s important to look at the broader context here. The Christian nationalist movement that both men represent is pushing to redefine America, not as a secular republic, but as a Christian theocracy. This isn’t just about outlawing gay sex—it’s about stripping away the rights of LGBTQ+ people, women, and anyone who doesn’t fit into their narrow vision of society.

What’s more concerning is that Hegseth, with all of his political power, is using his platform to amplify Wilson’s dangerous rhetoric. It’s not just some fringe pastor spouting off on his own time—he’s got a military leader’s ear. And if the likes of Hegseth and Wilson have their way, the very freedoms we take for granted today could be at risk tomorrow.

A Call to Action

If this article makes your blood boil (and honestly, it should), it’s time to double down on what’s at stake. The LGBTQ+ community, along with allies, needs to remain vigilant. There’s a reason we fought so hard for marriage equality and decriminalization—because these battles have been won, but they’re far from over. As long as there are people like Hegseth and Wilson out there, we have to keep pushing back.

For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see if Hegseth decides to add “Crusader” to his résumé. One thing’s for sure—he’s certainly doing his best to make that fantasy a reality.

