James Talarico Is Not Gay and He’s Been Saying That All Along

James Talarico is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, but in recent weeks, conversations about the Democratic candidate have focused less on policy and more on his personal life.

The 37-year-old former public school teacher and current member of the Texas House of Representatives has found himself at the center of a bizarre political rumor cycle. Conservative commentators and political opponents have repeatedly questioned his sexuality, with Fox News‘ Greg Gutfeld even claiming Talarico had invented a girlfriend to hide the fact that he was gay.

The speculation gained traction online and in conservative media circles, despite a lack of evidence.

Now, the woman at the center of the rumors has been publicly identified.

Meet Brianna Menard

The girlfriend many critics insisted did not exist is Brianna Menard, a 30-year-old political professional who currently serves as director of TEXPAC, the political action committee affiliated with the Texas Medical Association.

Menard is also a registered lobbyist and previously worked as Talarico’s chief of staff. According to Talarico, the two began dating after working together, and Menard left her role once their relationship progressed.

Reports indicate the couple have been together for approximately four years.

Her biography reflects interests that include dancing at Cheer Up Charlies, a queer-owned vegan bar in Austin. Through her work with the Texas Medical Association, she is connected to an organization that supports LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections and access to gender-affirming healthcare.

RELATED: Pete Hegseth’s Spiritual Advisor Wants Rep. Talarico “Crucified with Christ”

The Rumors Keep Escalating

The rumors really took off as the Texas Senate hopeful became one of the most visible Democratic figures in Texas. Because of his support for LGBTQ rights and transgender Texans, some critics seemed more interested in speculating about his identity than discussing his actual policies.

Things only got stranger from there. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller falsely claimed that Talarico was transgender, President Donald Trump criticized him over comments involving faith and gender identity, and Pete Hegseth’s spiritual advisor wants Talarico to be “crucified with Christ.”

Trump melts down over James Talarico: “He’s so woke, h-he’s grossly incompetent… He’s such an insult to Jesus” pic.twitter.com/VnT3BHIab9 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 13, 2026

At a certain point, the conversation stopped being about whether the politician had a girlfriend and became a broader example of how quickly internet rumors can spiral. Instead of debating policy, much of the attention shifted to speculation about the candidate’s personal life, despite Talarico repeatedly trying to keep the focus on his campaign and the issues facing Texas voters.

Why She Wasn’t Public Before

According to Talarico, there was a simple reason Menard’s identity had not been publicly disclosed.

In a May interview with the San Antonio Current, he explained that he wanted to shield her, as well as his friends and family, from the intense scrutiny that comes with a high-profile statewide campaign.

“What I’m trying to do is protect her and my family and my friends from the impacts of this race,” Talarico said.

The Bigger Picture

For LGBTQ observers, the story highlights how quickly conversations about identity can become political weapons.

Talarico has been repeatedly targeted because of his support for LGBTQ rights, yet the controversy surrounding him has largely centered on assumptions about his own identity rather than his policy positions.

With Brianna Menard now publicly identified, one of the internet’s favorite theories about the Texas Senate candidate appears to have been resolved. Whether that ends the speculation remains to be seen, but Talarico is making it clear that he would rather voters focus on his platform than his relationship status.