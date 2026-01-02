Jaymes Vaughan’s Pants Rip Live on New Year’s Eve—Ass on Display

Jaymes Vaughan had a moment on the Times Square New Year’s Eve special this year that no one saw coming. If you tuned in and thought to yourself, “This is fine. Everything’s fine,” you were mistaken. The real highlight of the night? Vaughan’s pants literally ripping right in front of millions of viewers. Yes, you read that right. The 42-year-old musician and husband to Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett might’ve started the year with a tear—but not the kind you’d expect from a breakup.

RELATED: Inside Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan’s Real-Life Rom-Com

Advertisement

As Vaughan and Bennett co-hosted the live event for TSQ.org, Vaughan found himself caught in a situation that would haunt any fashionista’s nightmares. He was mid-live shot when the universe decided, “Nah, let’s rip these pants in front of the entire world.” And rip they did.

RELATED: Will Smith’s Shocking Lawsuit: Violinist Claims Sexual Harassment

The Pantsplosion Moment

In the middle of a live broadcast, Vaughan—bless him—was hit with a wardrobe malfunction for the ages. You know that horrifying moment when you realize your pants are suddenly betraying you? Well, Vaughan’s moment of panic quickly turned into a hilarious clip, which he later posted for us all to enjoy.

@jaymesvaughan And we still got 3 hours of show left til midnight. Somebody run me some pants. ♬ original sound – Jaymes Vaughan

Advertisement

“If you just saw me make that face on camera in Times Square, this is why,” Vaughan explained in a video, his eyes wide as he turned around to reveal his green velvet pants had a tear large enough to park a car in. He was clearly trying to play it cool, but let’s be honest: the pants were no longer the only thing making waves.

“Is it bad or is it good?” he asked the off-camera crew, clearly trying to get the validation he so deserved. We were all asking the same thing, but at this point, we knew it was the former. #RIPtoThePants.

Jaymes Vaughan: The King of Crisis Management

Who knew a pants tear could turn into the comedic moment of the year? While anyone else would have screamed “Cut to commercial!” and dashed offstage, Vaughan stayed cool, calm, and collected, like the true star he is. He even captioned his video with, “#SendPants,” and, frankly, we’re all on the edge of our seats waiting for the next round of trousers.

Advertisement

“I felt something go in the middle of that last live hit,” he admitted, but really, the man deserves a medal for keeping it together. If anyone could make a wardrobe malfunction look effortlessly chic, it’s Jaymes Vaughan.

No Pants? No Problem.

As if the pants rip wasn’t enough drama, Vaughan didn’t let it ruin his fierce glow-up. “Face beat within an inch of my life,” he teased, throwing in that extra gay flair for good measure. Because, honey, even with a rip that could’ve turned into an OnlyFans moment, his look was still on point.

Advertisement

And let’s not forget, this wasn’t just any ordinary co-hosting gig—this was Times Square, with all its glittering chaos. No one was going to let some ripped pants get in the way of what was undoubtedly an unforgettable night.

Advertisement

“Jonathan’s back hosting Times Square and I’m back riding coattails,” Vaughan joked in another post. Who knew coattail riding could be so glamorous?

A Midnight Kiss to End It All

Despite the fashion fail, the couple capped off the night with a sweet New Year’s kiss as the ball dropped. You know what they say—a tear in your pants is nothing compared to a tear in your heart—and if that isn’t true love, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

“New year. Same favorite person,” Jonathan Bennett captioned their smooch photo, reminding us all that no rip in the fabric of time can tear apart a bond this strong. Swoon. We could all use a bit of that romantic energy as we start our own New Year’s resolutions.

Pants May Have Ripped, But Love Won the Night

In the end, Vaughan might’ve needed new pants (and maybe a new seamstress), but the night still belonged to him and Bennett. As they kissed and celebrated the New Year together, they reminded us that even a wardrobe malfunction can’t steal your thunder when you’ve got love, humor, and a killer sense of style.

So here’s to more hilarious moments, more love, and—hopefully—a pair of pants that can handle the heat next time. No rip can tear apart a gay couple’s chemistry, and Vaughan and Bennett just proved that again. Pants ripped or not, 2026 is looking fierce.