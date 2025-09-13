If you haven’t already fallen head over heels for Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett, it’s about time you did. Because, quite frankly, they’re the rom-com couple of our dreams (and reality)—and yes, we’re absolutely obsessed.

You know Jonathan Bennett. He’s the boy who asked if October 3rd meant anything in Mean Girls, the reigning Gay King of Hallmark Christmas, and a pro at serving thirst traps and funny reels on Instagram. Jaymes Vaughan? He’s the dreamy host-turned-musician with muscles to match his heart of gold. Together? They’re Hollywood’s most lovable gay husbands—equal parts swoon-worthy and totally relatable.

The couple’s origin story is basically Hallmark script material. In 2016, Jonathan was a guest on Celebrity Page while Jaymes was working the mic as a host. Sparks didn’t just fly—they practically lit up the step-and-repeat. Jonathan later admitted that he dashed into the bathroom mid-press day, panicked about his hair, and asked his producer, “Am I about to meet my future husband?” Spoiler alert: yes. Yes, he absolutely was.

Fast forward to today, and the pair are living proof that queer love stories not only exist, but they thrive. Their Instagrams are a buffet of adorable everyday moments, dreamy travels, and candid snapshots that make you want to grab popcorn and watch their lives play out like your favorite binge-worthy rom-com.

And while we love seeing their public joy, it’s the depth of their love that makes us melt. Jaymes recently told PRIDE magazine just how much his husband means to him.

“I know how important the support of your partner is and how vital it is, so I make sure I always show up 110% for Jonathan any chance I get. That’s my baby! I got his back always,” he said.

He went even deeper, reflecting on what it means to feel truly loved:

“Growing up gay, I was taught to hate myself, so I hid a lot of parts of me away to try to be loved. Having someone who says you don’t have to hide anything and I love all of you… I could have never dreamed of that, and now I have it! It’s the most grounding and peaceful feeling.”

If that doesn’t have you sobbing into your oat milk latte, Jonathan’s devotion will. He’s constantly showing love for Jaymes on Instagram, whether it’s hyping up his husband’s music, sharing gym thirst traps, or just fangirling over Jaymes being, well, Jaymes. It’s that kind of mutual admiration that makes their love story stand out—two men who aren’t afraid to lift each other up publicly and proudly.

And the best part? Their onscreen and offscreen worlds are colliding in the sweetest way. Jonathan is starring in The Groomsmen trilogy on Hallmark, premiering September 6th, 13th, and 20th at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel in the U.S. and W Network in Canada. It’s a full-on party over on Hallmark+, and yes—the guest list just got bigger.

So whether you’re a fan of Jonathan’s iconic Aaron Samuels days, Jaymes’ swoon-worthy music, or simply two men being unapologetically in love, consider this your official invite to stan. Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett aren’t just couple goals—they’re proof that when love meets support, you get a real-life Hallmark ending.

And honestly? We couldn’t adore them more.

