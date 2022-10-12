Jensen Ackles Talks About ‘The Winchesters’ Non-Binary Main Character

The ‘Supernatural’ prequel series ‘The Winchesters’ has a non-binary main character, and Jensen Ackles opened up about it in a recent interview with Variety.

The hit series ‘Supernatural’ concluded in 2019, but it has a spin-off titled ‘The Winchesters,’ which tells the story of how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester’s (Jared Padalecki) parents met.

The highly anticipated prequel is set in the 1970s, and it is promised to be more inclusive than ‘Supernatural,’ as the show made it their mission to cast actors of different ethnicities, genders, and sexualities.

“It felt very natural. Also, if you go back to that time period – you go back to the late 60s and early 70s, and that’s when things were really kind of shifting from a social perspective,” the 44-year-old actor told Variety.

He further expressed,

“It just made sense that of course there would be some sort of a Hispanic hippie rolling into town and doing his thing or there was a book-smart British woman of Indian culture.”

Meanwhile, Danneel Ackles talked about the non-binary character Carlos, in particular, who is played by non-binary actor Jojo Fleites.

“Life has always been that way. I know some people don’t want to think that but there have always been non-binary people. So for us to include a non-binary character, that just makes sense because that is life,” the actress stated.

Finally, Jensen concluded with a positive and encouraging note expressing,

“We’re in a space now where I feel like it is not only largely accepted, but it’s encouraged and I think that that’s fantastic. So we just took that as fuel and went with it. It was a very natural organic thing.”

The first episode of ‘The Winchesters’ was released on October 11 on The CW.

