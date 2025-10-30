Jinkx & DeLa Return for the Holigays

It’s the most fabulous time of the year! Comedy icons, drag legends, and best friends BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are back to sleigh once again with an all-new production of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, hitting 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 to December 30, 2025.

BenDeLaCreme, DeLa, is an award-winning producer, writer, and comedian whose blend of highbrow humor and heartfelt sincerity has redefined drag cabaret. A standout alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars, she’s been praised by Forbes for her ability to “keep you entertained while making you think about your place in the world.” Through her company BenDeLaCreme Presents, she’s produced international tours, solo shows like Ready to Be Committed and Inferno A Go-Go, and directed Jinkx Monsoon’s sold-out Carnegie Hall show earlier this year.

Jinkx Monsoon, meanwhile, has conquered just about every stage she’s stepped on. After becoming the first—and only—two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jinkx leapt to Broadway, earning rave reviews for her turns in Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and Oh Mary!. She even crossed the time vortex in Doctor Who as the terrifying Maestro, and continues to record original music with longtime collaborator Major Scales.

Together, Jinkx and DeLa have turned holiday camp into an art form—one part musical comedy, one part existential reflection, and all heart.

Billed as “the greatest holiday show south of the North Pole,” this year’s wintertide spectacular promises a blizzard of brand-new songs, big laughs, and even bigger wigs. Written, directed, and produced by DeLa—with additional writing by Monsoon—the show continues their beloved holiday tradition of bringing joy, camp, and a bit of chaos to audiences everywhere. If you’ve never seen a show, you must be out of your snowglobes!

Now in its eighth year, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has become a cornerstone of queer holiday entertainment, praised for its blend of over-the-top comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and razor-sharp social satire. Over the years, Jinkx and DeLa have taken fans on wild rides through Dickensian ghost stories, candy-coated Nutcracker adventures, and meta escapades through time and tradition—all while delivering powerful messages about love, community, and resilience.

I sat down with Jinkx & DeLa for an interview with pre-holiday queer joy, sneak peeks into this year’s unique production, and a cheerful game of “Sleigh or Neigh”!

At its core, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is more than just a performance—it’s a festive rebellion against cynicism. It’s a reminder that joy, laughter, and connection are powerful acts of resistance, especially during a time when queer communities continue to face challenges worldwide.

So whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time attendee, prepare to be dazzled, delighted, and maybe even a little emotional. The queens of Christmas are back—and they’re bringing the light, love, and laughter we all need this season.

The 2025 tour kicks off with two preview nights in Charlotte, North Carolina (November 12–13) before sweeping across major cities including Atlanta, Boston, Montreal, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle, where the duo will close out the run with multiple nights at the Moore Theatre (December 23–28) and a grand finale in Vancouver, BC (December 30).

Fans can expect dazzling choreography, original music, elaborate costumes, and the signature banter that’s made these two international stars. VIP packages include exclusive photo ops and an intimate Q&A session—available only at JinkxandDeLa.com.