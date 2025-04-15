Joel Kim Booster’s Pool Party Post Is the Soft Launch of Gay Summer

Leave it to Joel Kim Booster to remind us that summer isn’t just a season—it’s a lifestyle, a mindset, and for some of us, a carefully curated aesthetic.

Three days ago, Joel, our shirtless poet laureate and king of tongue-in-cheek captions, blessed the timeline with a sun-drenched, thirst-quenching Instagram post that can only be described as: gay rights in a carousel. Captioned with, “First pool party of 2025. Thank you to @patrickchurchny for hosting. It takes a village to make this face and body look this good.” —the post was a cheeky ode to SPF, socializing, and self-awareness. And yes, it’s still April. And yes, we are already declaring pool party season open. This is the timeline we deserve.

But let’s break it down.

The Scene: Sunlight ricochets off chlorinated water. Joel stands with that signature mix of confidence and mischief, giving just enough torso to warrant a double tap, while still making you feel like you’re in on the joke. There’s a quiet luxury to it all, like, “Yes, I know I’m hot, but I also brought a charcuterie board and a backup bottle of rosé.”

The Mood: Equal parts glam and grounded. That caption? A subtle love letter to the queer communal effort. “It takes a village to make this face and body look this good.” He’s not just thanking his esthetician, personal trainer, and perhaps the inventors of Botox—he’s thanking us. The fans. The followers. The gays who double-tap and comment “OKAY BODY” in all caps. We are the village.

Joel’s post announced a vibe. It’s a signal flare to the community: tan lines are trending, social calendars are filling, and if you’re not already using a tinted sunscreen, sweetie, you’re behind.

So while the rest of the world waits for Memorial Day to declare summer’s arrival, Joel Kim Booster is already three iced lattes ahead of the curve. The message is clear: get in loser, we’re going poolside.

Now excuse me while I buy a new pair of sunglasses and do ten emergency push-ups.