Is Joey Jay The Trade of ‘Drag Race’ Season 13? Let’s Investigate!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 cast was announced last week which was a joyful reminder that good things are on the way amid such a depressing time in the world.

As usual it includes a variety of super fabulous talent splashed all across the country from The Big Apple all the way to Los Angeles. And they are kicking 2021 off on a fantastic note by debuting this new crop of contenders with the season premiere happening on New Year’s Day.

Each of the season 13 queens are gorgeous in their own way, however one seems to be getting a lot of attention for how they look outside of their fierce drag persona. We are talking about Phoenix, Arizona competitor Joey Jay.

Our comments section were flooded with just how adorable many of the show’s rampant followers think he is after we posted our annual out of drag piece the day after the new queens were announced.

And we clearly can’t blame them as his Instagram includes many photos of him sans shirt or just appearing super cute much to the happiness of his growing fan base.

Holy moly! If the above photo doesn’t rev your engines then you may need to get some help henny! And there’s plenty more of those to dissect and enjoy.

Here’s Tank Top Joey Jay…

Professional LinkedIn Photo Joey Jay and…

Get Yourself Someone Who Can Do Both Joey Jay. Yum!

Joey does however have some competition when it comes to the handsome department. Here are 10 other Drag Race alumni who have simply been delicious eye candy to enjoy.

Milk (Season 6, All Stars 3)

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Tatianna (Season 2, All Stars 2)

Kameron Michaels (Season 10)

Manila Luzon (Season 3, All Stars 1, All Stars 4)

Naomi Smalls (Season 8, All Stars 4)

Miss Fame (Season 7)

Adore Delano (Season 6, All Stars 2)

Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11)

Lineysha Sparks (Season 5)