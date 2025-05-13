Johnny Wujek on Being Outed and Owning His Truth

Johnny Wujek has long been a creative force behind some of pop culture’s most iconic looks—think Katy Perry’s whimsical stage outfits, Ariana Grande’s ultra-glam fits, and even larger-than-life fashion moments for Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj. But behind the stylist’s signature sparkle and flair is a deeply personal story of resilience, authenticity, and finding strength in vulnerability.

Photo Credit: @johnnywujek

On a recent episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, Wujek opened up about a difficult chapter in his life: being outed to the world by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton during the late 2000s.

The moment came seemingly out of nowhere. In 2008, Wujek was photographed sitting front row at a fashion show with actress Mischa Barton—just after her breakup. The tabloids quickly speculated that the two were romantically involved. But in truth, Johnny was simply being a supportive friend.

Photo Credit: @johnnywujek

Enter Perez Hilton, who decided to shut down those dating rumors by outing Wujek on his blog.

“I think he called me a ‘f**got,’” Wujek recalled on the podcast. “Which was fine because I am…”

No, it’s not fine—outing someone, especially with a slur, is never okay.

At the time, Wujek hadn’t even come out to his parents yet. When a friend told him he was on Perez’s site, he panicked.

“I had to call my mom and dad immediately and tell them,” he shared. “It wasn’t mine anymore—it was out there.”

Thankfully, the people who mattered most had his back. His parents responded with love and support. His friend group—including Bilson and Allen—told him they already sort of knew. Allen even joked it was obvious because “you didn’t try to hook up with any of the girls!”

Wujek’s male friends didn’t make a big deal out of it either. “It was just me,” he said simply. And that sentiment—being accepted for exactly who you are—resonates deeply, especially in a world where queer people are often forced to defend their identities.

What makes this story even more poignant is that Wujek wasn’t chasing fame or attention. He was just comforting a friend, unaware that a single photo would spark a tabloid frenzy and a defining moment in his personal journey. Despite the pain of being outed before he was ready, Wujek didn’t let it break him.

“Feliz aniversário rainha! Mais uma volta selvagem ao redor da lua. Ah quantos momentos divertidos tivemos. Que venham mais aventuras divertidas e figurinos icônicos. ” — Johnny Wujek amigo e estilista de longa data de Katy Perry, via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hWPtfq0uAs — Katy Na Web (@katynaweb) October 26, 2023

And Wujek has definitely shown up. From styling pop royalty like Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj to serving fierce looks and unfiltered honesty, he’s carved a space in the industry where queer creativity not only survives—it thrives. Now, years later, Wujek continues to blaze trails, reminding us that style isn’t just about what you wear—sometimes it’s about how you carry your truth.