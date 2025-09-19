If you didn’t know, Wicked and Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey announced he’s stepping back from Hollywood for a while—and we’re already feeling the withdrawal symptoms.

But before we spiral into a Fiyero-sized heartbreak, let’s rewind to the sunny, salty, shirtless moments that keep Bailey on our minds and our mood boards. Because as much as we adore him in cargo pants (Jurassic World Rebirth), bedazzled coats, and moody period costumes (Bridgerton), there’s something magical about Bailey in short shorts on the beach. Call it Fiyero with SPF.

Let’s talk evidence: Bailey in short shorts with his abs on display. That image alone could power the national grid. Then there’s Bailey in surfing gear, looking ripped and ready to ride the waves—because of course he’s not just lounging, he’s giving us surfer vibes. And let’s not forget Jonathan Bailey frolicking on the beach with Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer on set. Two dreamboats, one shoreline—it’s basically gay nirvana. And for a touch of chic drama? Picture Jonathan Bailey in a nice pair of chinos, looking out into the sun like a man who knows he’s both a star and a poet.

Now, let’s get one thing straight: Bailey isn’t taking a break because he’s burned out. Nope. In true leading-man style, he’s redirecting his star power into something bigger than himself. In a recent GQ interview, while promoting a collaboration between The Shameless Fund and eyewear brand Cubitts, Bailey explained that after three years of “working solidly,” it’s time to hit pause on acting and turn his focus to activism.

“With everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund,” he said.

And honestly? We love him for it. The Shameless Fund isn’t just a side hustle—it’s a movement. Bailey wants to channel his energy into staffing, building the right team, and creating lasting impact. While the rest of us are debating if we should finally delete our dating apps, he’s out here trying to change the world. Cheekbones, charm, and a cause? Somebody hold me.

Of course, for fans, the idea of a Bailey-free year feels a little like a two-factor authentication on a stressful day: unnecessary and cruel. But take heart. Our king isn’t disappearing into the activist wilderness just yet. We still get Wicked: For Good, premiering November 21, 2025, which means plenty of Bailey content is on the horizon—press tours, red carpets, and enough thirst-trap photo ops to keep gay Twitter fed for months.

And let’s be real: the beach photos will live rent-free in our heads until his next onscreen smolder. Bailey has a way of making sun, sea, and six-inch inseams feel like Shakespearean drama.

But beyond the abs and the activism, there’s something deeply inspiring about his decision. In a business that often demands constant visibility, Bailey is choosing purpose over performance. And when he does make his inevitable return to acting—because, hello, the gays will riot if he doesn’t—it’ll feel even sweeter knowing he spent his time away making real change.

So yes, we’ll miss his soulful eyes on screen, his perfect comic timing, and that sly grin that screams “I’m about to ruin your life in the best way possible.” But in the meantime, we’ll cheer him on as he proves that a true leading man can rule both the box office and the nonprofit world.

And let’s not kid ourselves—no amount of activism will stop us from scrolling through his beach pics at 2 a.m. Call it research. Call it devotion. Call it what it is: being shameless about loving Jonathan Bailey.