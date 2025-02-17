Jonathan Bailey’s Beard is Going Viral!

Dearest gentle readers, the Bridgerton drought is officially over, and while this season may not center around Viscount Anthony Bridgerton himself, Jonathan Bailey is making sure all eyes stay on him. How? By sporting a jaw-dropping beard that has the ton—and the entire internet—positively unhinged.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World’ Star Jonathan Bailey is Giving Hot Advice–You Have to See Them!

The official Bridgerton account on X (formerly Twitter) sent fans into a full meltdown with a first-look clip of Bailey, casually waving to the camera, beard in full glorious display. In an instant, timelines exploded, and the people of the internet collectively declared: Bailey’s DILF era has begun.

First look at Jonathan Bailey in ‘BRIDGERTON’ Season 4. pic.twitter.com/XVxSxXVcnN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: Why Jonathan Bailey Has Unmatched Chemistry with Everyone On-Screen

Now, while we don’t know just how much of Anthony we’ll be getting in Bridgerton Season 4 (fingers crossed for lots of lingering stares and smoldering tension), we do know he’s already going to make everyone crazy; seriously, that’s reason enough to celebrate.

Advertisement

RELATED: This ‘Wicked’ Actor Is the Next Big Thing in Hollywood

But wait—Bailey isn’t just staying in Regency London to set hearts ablaze. No, he’s taking that chiseled jawline and finely tuned physique straight to the big screen. He’ll be starring in the next Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Scarlett Johansson, where instead of dodging debutantes, he’ll be dodging dinosaurs. Picture it now: Jonathan Bailey, sweaty, running for his life, muscles flexing… swoon.

Advertisement

RELATED: Everyone is Obsessed with This ‘Wicked’ Star’s Hip Thrusts

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bailey has sent the internet into a frenzy. Whether it’s prosthetic penises, angel hip swinging, hip thrusting, short shorts, beachside thirst traps, or that rumored boots-only Wicked photoshoot (Fiyero, we are waiting), he somehow goes viral every few weeks.

you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/uyzeEcNTXQ — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: CHECK THIS OUT: Jonathan Bailey Shimmies Hips and Dances on Top of Table in Oz

And with this beard? Well, it looks like we’re in for yet another season of Jonathan Bailey breaking the internet—one smoldering glance at a time.

Advertisement

My man has beard AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/PO8ZvJxMxS — angela (@angiebanshee) February 14, 2025

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey Goes Pantsless in Latest Post & the Netizens Are THIRSTING!

Advertisement

Check out the comments fans are leaving on YouTube!

“MY SHAAAAAYLAAAAA”

“AMEEEEEN”

“ANTHONY WITH A BEARD AND A DRENCHED BENEDICT??? HAVE SOME MERCY ON US PLEASE”

“Anthony gets finer and finer with each season.”

“Just the fact that Anthony will be in this, I’m sold”

“JONATHAN IS BACKKKKKKKKK I AM SO EXICTED OMG EVEN AFETR SO MANY SEASONS ANTHONY IS MY FAV…HOPEFULLY WE GET TO SEE HIS BABIES”

Take a sneak peek at Bridgerton Season 4 in the video down below!