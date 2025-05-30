Jonathan Bennett Slipped Into a Speedo—and We Zoomed

On Wednesdays Mean Girls wear pink—but Aaron Samuels? He wears less. Specifically, his husband’s red speedo.

Jonathan Bennett just broke the internet (and maybe a few thermometers) by slipping into Jaymes Vaughan’s skimpy swimwear and casually redefining poolside thirst trap. Standing in the Palm Springs sun, dripping wet and giving body-ody-ody, the Mean Girls heartthrob served bulge, bronze, and a full buffet of thighs.

He captioned the photo:

“Got into my husband’s swimsuit drawer,”

and soundtracked appropriately by Will Smith’s Summertime. You can practically hear a gay gasp ripple through Instagram.

He also gave us SPF-core realness with that thick layer of sunscreen slathered across his face like a true Palm Springs veteran. Safety and sex appeal? Daddy behavior.

And speaking of husbands, Jaymes Vaughan wasn’t about to let this visual gift go unacknowledged. His one-word comment said it all:



“I zoomed.”

A moment of silence for every gay man who did the same.

Let’s just be honest: this isn’t just a photo—it’s a moment. The thigh definition? Sculpted. The speedo fit? Illegal in at least three states. The deadpan face and casual stance while looking like a Greek god on vacation? That’s confidence, darling. Bennett didn’t just thirst trap—he thirst snatched.

For those just tuning in to this rom-com made real: Bennett and Vaughan met in 2016 when the former Chippendale interviewed the Hallmark hunk on Celebrity Page. Sparks flew, and a same-day date sealed the deal. Fast forward to 2020: Vaughan popped the question on set of The Christmas House, Hallmark’s groundbreaking film featuring a same-sex couple.

They tied the knot in March 2022 in a dreamy Mexican ceremony with 100 of their nearest and queerest. And when they’re not being disgustingly adorable, they co-run OUTbound, an LGBTQ+ travel company that’s as extra as you’d hope.

Bennett has since become the literal face of gay Christmas, with enough Hallmark movies under his belt to make Mrs. Claus jealous: The Holiday Sitter, The Christmas House (and its sequel), Christmas on Cherry Lane, Happy Howlidays, and The Groomsmen trilogy, just to name a few. He even hosted Finding Mr. Christmas, a reality competition for the next queer yuletide icon.

So no, the holidays aren’t here just yet—but if Jonathan Bennett wants to bless the timeline with sun-kissed abs and high-cut swimwear in May? We’re not just celebrating—we’re zooming in.