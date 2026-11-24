Forget finding a date. Jordan Firstman had a movie to make, a party scene to fill and apparently knew exactly which app could get the job done.

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Grindr has facilitated plenty of questionable decisions, unexpected encounters and stories best kept out of the group chat. But helping a filmmaker find an entire crowd of convincing partygoers might be one of its more productive uses. Jordan Firstman certainly seems to think so.

The actor and filmmaker revealed that he turned to the gay dating app while shooting Club Kid, his directorial debut, after realizing his existing extras weren’t quite giving him the nightlife atmosphere he wanted. Apparently, looking the part of a club kid and actually knowing how to party are two different things.

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During an appearance on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, Firstman was asked about the unusual casting story.

“So wait, I have to ask you something. Is it true that you um went on Grinder and got all your extras?” “Yeah. The last day of shooting” “Is that actually true” “A 100% true.”

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Firstman admitted that the story has become a recurring interview question, explaining, “It’s become such a huge I get asked about it in every interview now. It’s like, is that that crazy? We needed gay guys.”

And honestly, when the production needed a room full of gay men, Grindr probably wasn’t the most far-fetched place to start looking.

Jordan Firstman Needed More Than 30 Extras

Speaking with Pride Source, Firstman explained that he initially had 30 SAG extras for one of the party scenes, but they didn’t quite look like the club kids he wanted on camera. Rather than settle for a crowd that didn’t fit the atmosphere, he and his gay producers and crew members got on Grindr.

The invitation was straightforward: $200 to show up at Market Hotel in Bushwick, New York, and party for the cameras.

Firstman said around 75 men initially showed up, with the shoot running from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. It was Halloween weekend, and the promise of a proper party eventually attracted even more people as word spread.

The gathering included real DJs playing music from 2016, with Amanda Lepore and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kandy Muse also helping draw people to the festivities. Firstman described the different groups arriving throughout the night as something resembling The Lord of the Rings or Avatar, with one tribe followed by another.

Apparently, nobody needed much convincing to join the festivities.

The party was better than some actual nights out

What makes the story particularly funny is that Firstman wasn’t simply trying to make a party scene look convincing. He wanted people who would actually know how to have a good time.

And the gamble paid off. Firstman described it as one of the most fun parties he had ever attended, saying the experience reminded him why he loved partying in the first place.

That’s a pretty glowing review for a work assignment that involved staying up all night, although the $200 probably helped.

Club Kid stars Firstman as Peter, a New York party promoter whose nightlife-driven existence gets complicated when he unexpectedly becomes responsible for a 10-year-old son. The film pairs its club setting with a more heartfelt story about growing up, relationships and unexpected fatherhood.

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Still, the Grindr casting story might be one of its most entertaining behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Plenty of productions spend time and money trying to make a party scene feel authentic. Firstman seemingly decided to recruit people who already knew how to have one.

Perhaps Grindr should consider adding a casting section. Just remember to check whether someone’s looking for a hookup, a relationship or a paid 12-hour background gig.