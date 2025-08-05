Jorge Cruise’s Bold Hard Launch with His Younger Beau

It’s official: celebrity fitness guru and New York Times best-selling author Jorge Cruise has found love again—and it’s with a much younger man. The 54-year-old author of 8 Minutes in the Morning, The Belly Fat Cure Diet, and The 3-Hour Diet is now happily dating 24-year-old Wyatt Ford, a recent college grad. And the two aren’t just sharing their love on a quiet date night. No, they’re hard launching their relationship in full Instagram glory, giving us a sneak peek into their lives and letting us all know that—yes, love really can show up when you least expect it.

Cruise, who made waves in the fitness industry with his quick-fix weight loss strategies, shared the news in an emotional post that encapsulated his journey toward self-discovery and acceptance. “Three years ago today, my heart was bruised, and honestly, I wasn’t sure if love was meant for me. Then Wyatt Ford showed up—and slowly, everything changed,” Cruise wrote, alongside a shirtless photo of him and Ford embracing by a pool, looking very much in love.

Now, anyone who’s followed Cruise’s career knows that he’s not a stranger to public vulnerability. After coming out at the age of 39, he’s shared his struggles with finding love, balancing his personal and professional life, and coming to terms with his true self. But, in a moment of reflective clarity, he offered us a beautiful truth: “It’s never too late. Never too late for love, for joy, or for living your most authentic life.”

And, honestly, what better sentiment could we ask for? Whether you’re 20 or 60, this reminds us all that love doesn’t have an expiration date. So many of us have been taught that there’s a set timeline for relationships, but Jorge’s post hits differently—it’s a reminder to trust the process, trust the journey, and most importantly, trust your heart. As Cruise so simply put it, “I trusted my heart, and I found Wyatt. Trust yours.”

For the doubters or naysayers who might question their 30-year age gap, Cruise and Ford have already cemented their bond in the best way possible—by starting a joint Instagram account with the handle CruiseWithFord. And if you didn’t catch the pun there, we see you. The couple’s handle is just as fitting as their tagline: “Join us as we cruise through life.” Classic Jorge—fitness entrepreneur by day, romantic poet by night.

But it’s not all about poolside photos and Instagram posts. The pair also shared a slideshow from their time hanging out with Ford’s family at the iconic Hotel de Coronado in San Diego. The love birds seem to be celebrating more than just their relationship—there’s a palpable sense of togetherness and acceptance in the images, showcasing that family can be the greatest support system, no matter what your age or relationship status.

There’s still some mystery about exactly when Cruise and Ford’s relationship began, but what we do know is that the couple has been dating for at least three years. Some of the photos suggest they might be celebrating their anniversary with an inflatable balloon shaped like the number “3.” Whether they’ve been dating this long or just kept it private, the connection between them is undeniable.

For those unfamiliar with Cruise’s past, he’s had his share of challenges before arriving at this happy chapter. After coming out in 2010, Cruise divorced his wife and transitioned into the gay dating world. Though his first marriage ended amicably, it still left him bruised. He would go on to marry marketing executive Sam Ayers in 2014, but that relationship ended in 2019. Through all the ups and downs, Cruise’s ability to keep his heart open and vulnerable is something to admire.

As a father to two sons—Parker, 20, and Owen, 18—Cruise has undoubtedly navigated some tricky waters when it comes to balancing family dynamics and dating. Still, his sons are now young adults, and Cruise has made it clear that they remain a top priority in his life. They’re not exactly that far off in age from Wyatt, which adds an interesting twist to the whole dynamic, but if anyone knows how to handle these situations gracefully, it’s Jorge.

At 54, Jorge Cruise is writing a new chapter in his life—and, if his vulnerability is any indicator, it’s one that’s full of hope, joy, and love. To anyone who’s struggled to believe that love could be waiting for them, Jorge’s message is one of assurance: love can arrive when you least expect it. And sometimes, it might just show up in the form of a 24-year-old college grad who looks at you like you’re the world.

We’ll be watching as this relationship blossoms—cheering them on as they cruise through life together. Because if anyone deserves a happy ending, it’s Jorge.

Congrats, you two!