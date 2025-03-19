Josh Cavallo Kicking Down Walls After Coming Out

When Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo came out as gay in 2021, he became a beacon of change for men’s professional football. At the time, he was the only openly gay male player in the top-flight leagues, making his decision a groundbreaking moment for the sport.

Living Authentically

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey in 2025, Cavallo is proud of how far he’s come. “I got to a point in my life where I wanted to live authentically,” he shared on Footballers Unfiltered with Joe Hart. “It did affect my mental health quite a lot.” But in hindsight, he says, it was the best decision he’s ever made. “We’re in 2025 now, and so much has happened in the meantime,” he adds, though he acknowledges there’s still work to be done. “There’s still a long way to go.”

The Role of Representation

Advertisement

Cavallo, now a role model for future generations, reflects on the lack of openly gay athletes when he was younger. “There was no one to look up to,” he admits. Now, he hopes to be that figure for young athletes: “It’s possible no matter what you do, what you love—it’s about your talent.”

RELATED: Gay Aussie Soccer Player Josh Cavallo Proposes to Boyfriend

And he’s not just inspiring the next generation—he’s challenging the harmful stereotypes about gay men in sports. “Gay men are looked upon differently,” he explains, often seen as weaker or less masculine. But Cavallo’s story proves otherwise. “For me, showing weakness… doesn’t bring you down,” he says. “It leads you into growing.”

Support and Acceptance

Advertisement

One of the most inspiring parts of Cavallo’s journey has been the support he’s received from teammates and opponents alike. “I’m glad now I can step on the field, and I can be who I am,” he says, proudly noting that in the A-League, his sexuality has never been used against him. “Football has a space for people like me and I’m really proud to be wearing the flag.”

Joe Hart and Erica Puppo Weigh In

Advertisement

Joe Hart, who also joined the Footballers Unfiltered podcast, shared his own perspective. “It was a huge relief when Josh stepped up in 2021 and was just honest,” he said. Hart believes honesty is empowering and that being yourself should always be celebrated.

FIFPRO’s Erica Puppo also emphasized the importance of Cavallo’s openness. “There’s more and more awareness that these conversations need to happen,” she said. “We need safe spaces for people to show up as who they are.”

A Game-Changing Legacy

Advertisement

Josh Cavallo’s journey is more than just personal growth—it’s a movement in football. By stepping into his truth, he’s paving the way for others to do the same. His message is simple but powerful: “It’s about your talent.” For Cavallo, being true to yourself is the best way to play the game—on and off the field.

Josh Cavallo’s journey is proof that football isn’t just about kicking balls—it’s about kicking down barriers. As he continues to break stereotypes and lead with authenticity, his story shows that being yourself isn’t just a game-changer; it’s the whole game. The future of football is looking a lot more colorful—and a lot less boring.

Source: FIFPRO