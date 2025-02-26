Jujubee Spills the Tea on OUTtv’s ‘Drag House Rules’

With the world in absolute chaos, we all need some good juju right now! And who better to deliver than Jujubee?

Since making her unforgettable debut on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the fan-favorite queen has cemented herself as a franchise staple, competing on All Stars 1, All Stars 5, UK vs. the World, Queen of the Universe, and even starring on Drag U. Now, she’s back on our screens, bringing her signature wit, charm, and undeniable talent to Drag House Rules, the brand-new OUTtv competition series where seven iconic queens live under one roof and battle it out like never before.

Joining the ranks of Drag Race royalty – including Manila Luzon, Tammie Brown, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Laganja Estranja, Rock M Sakura, Biqtch Puddin’, and host Tony Moore – Jujubee faces a competition unlike any other. With cutthroat alliances forming, betrayals brewing, and secrets unraveling, Drag House Rules is set to be a wild, six-episode ride full of unexpected twists.

Instinct recently caught up with the drag superstar to talk more about the show, as well as why she wanted to participate, the experience of sharing a home with fellow queens, and behind-the-scenes drama you won’t want to miss. Trust us – tea will be spilled, and nothing is off-limits!

Check out the full video interview below.

Jujubee…

Follow Jujubee: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Website