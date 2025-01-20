Photo Credit: @justinbieber

Hot new daddy Justin Bieber is out and about in Aspen, Colorado with wife Hailey Bieber and their new baby—Jack Blues Bieber. The cold never bothered Justin though as he posted pictures of himself in only his tighty whities while he lounged snow-side in the freezing winter air.

The Yummy singer looked like he was cozy and trying to preserve heat all at the same time with his legs crossed and his whole body exposed to the frigid winter air. His all too revealing white boxers were tight enough to show the shadows that lurked underneath, if you catch our drift.

Who knows whether Bieber was meditating in the freezing cold to strengthen his psyche or if it was his choice to enjoy lounging outside as a winter wonderland enjoyer. One thing is for sure though, the fans only have two things in mind—his bulge and his toes. Hey, to each their own. We don’t judge.

Photo Credit: @justinbieber

Photo Credit: @justinbieber

The comments over on X have been all over the place! From looking at his winter bulge to focusing on his bare feet, the people are going crazy for Bieber:

“wait cause the comments… everyone’s new here 😭 we been seen it already”

“Let’s not forget when the leak came out in his bad boy era he’s PACKING idk why people are so mad, it’s not even hard? It’s also cold. Half these dudes wear cups in their boxers. But I’ll pause for a man whose soft & cold & let me know if it looks any different”

“Shout out to the star of the show, his big toe”

“How do we load in 4k”

“i’d go down on my knees for him”

Whether the Biebs is packing it big or otherwise, who are we to judge? At least we know we got adorable baby Jack Blues Bieber out of it.

