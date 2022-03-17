Kahmora Hall, Kornbread, & Ginger Minj Land Roles In Disney Sequel

The Sanderson Sisters of Disney’s Hocus Pocus fame are already Halloween staples, with drag queens nationwide even putting on their own versions of the now-classic film in theaters all over the world. Now, it looks like some of our own favorite drag performers have landed plum roles in the upcoming (and eagerly anticipated) sequel to Hocus Pocus 2. While rumors have been buzzing about a brand new musical performance and possible appearances by drag performers, it can now be confirmed as to what drag dolls are officially on-board for the spooky sequel.

EW exclusively confirmed days ago that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 stunner, recording artist, and actor Ginger Minj is officially on board to portray a drag version of Bette Midler’s famed Winifred Sanderson. Video leaked on Instagram that showed Minj decked out in full Winnie garb, possibly portraying a drag version of the flame-haired Sanderson sister. Previous video clearly indicates that the new musical number is a version of Blondie’s “One Way Or Another”, so perhaps we will see Minj hitting the stage herself.

When Minj makes her long-awaited debut in Hocus Pocus 2, she definitely won’t be alone. The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 “Mackie Doll” Kahmora Hall is joining the film to portray a drag version of Sarah Sanderson (played by fellow fashion maven Sarah Jessica Parker) and Drag Race Season 14 breakout star Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté will be stepping into the pumps of Mary Sanderson (portrayed by fellow funny lady Kathy Najimy. While it has been revealed that the Drag Race dolls will be portraying The Sanderson Sisters at a drag show, we are already eagerly anticipating the inevitable face to face meeting of three of our favorite witches and their equally beloved drag queen counterparts.

