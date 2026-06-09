Kane Evans Comes Out as Gay and Makes Rugby League History

Kane Evans has spent most of his life carrying a secret, and now the former NRL enforcer is making history as just the second male player to publicly come out as gay in professional Australian rugby league.

For more than three decades, one name stood alone in Australian rugby league history.

Now, that has changed.

Former NRL enforcer Kane Evans has publicly come out as gay, becoming just the second male player in professional Australian rugby league to do so and the first since trailblazing rugby league icon Ian Roberts came out in 1995.

The announcement is a landmark moment for the sport, but for Evans, it is also the culmination of a deeply personal journey that has stretched back to his teenage years.

In an emotional interview on 100% Footy, Evans spoke candidly about the struggles that accompanied keeping his sexuality hidden, revealing how years of fear, shame, substance abuse, and mental health challenges nearly consumed him.

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A Battle That Began at 15

Evans shared that he first became aware of his sexuality when he was around 15 years old. But growing up within the hypermasculine culture often associated with contact sports left him feeling unable to openly embrace that part of himself. Instead, he spent years trying to build walls around his identity.

“I know that. I know that I’m gay,” Evans explained. “But I went down every other avenue to build up these walls. To be someone, to escape who I am.”

The former NRL forward described living with constant fear that others would discover his secret. Even more painful was the fact that some people who knew about his sexuality allegedly threatened to use that information against him.

Rather than feeling safe enough to be honest, Evans found himself retreating deeper into isolation.

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The Cost of Staying Silent

The pressure eventually took a devastating toll.

During the interview, Evans revealed that he struggled with substance abuse, excessive drinking, and suicidal thoughts while attempting to suppress his identity.

His comments painted a heartbreaking picture of how exhausting it can be to fight against yourself for years.

“I’ve been fighting a war within since I was about 15 years old. And it’s not sustainable,” he said.

At one point, Evans shared that he was sleeping in parks, using drugs, and spiraling into self-destructive behavior.

“I was sleeping in parks, doing drugs, trying to ultimately pass away so I didn’t have to come to this conversation.”

His honesty serves as a reminder of the very real mental health challenges that many LGBTQ+ people continue to face, particularly in environments where they fear rejection or judgment.

Choosing a New Beginning

While coming out publicly may seem terrifying to many people, Evans described it as the beginning of a different life.

“This is definitely my worst nightmare,” he admitted. “But I know if I surrender, it’s just going to be the start to a new life.”

His decision comes after a significant period of personal growth, including rehabilitation and more than four months of sobriety, a milestone he celebrated publicly in May.

For Evans, recovery and self-acceptance appear to have become intertwined.

After years of carrying fear, he says speaking openly has finally allowed him to let go.

Breaking the Chains

Perhaps the most powerful moment of Evans’ interview came when he described the sense of freedom he feels now that his truth is no longer something that can be used against him. He revealed that previous attempts to come out had been complicated by people weaponizing his sexuality, reinforcing the fears that kept him silent for so long. Now, he says that power is gone.

“Now I’ve spoken about it, I’ve shattered all those chains. They’ve lost their power.” He continued: “I feel like coming and speaking to you today, fear, shame, guilt, all of that, I’ve cut ties with all that.”

For the first time in years, Evans says he feels peace.

“I feel peace within, and I feel like a weight has lifted off my shoulders.”

A Moment Bigger Than Rugby

Kane Evans’ coming out is undeniably significant for rugby league. Thirty-one years after Ian Roberts made history, another player has stepped forward and shown that authenticity still matters.

But Evans hopes his story reaches beyond the sporting world.

By sharing his struggles and survival, he hopes someone else fighting a similar battle might realize they are not alone.

And sometimes, that kind of courage can change far more than a game.