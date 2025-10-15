Almost a year ago, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Khalid faced something no one should ever have to endure — he was outed by his ex-boyfriend, Hugo D. Almonte, on X (formerly Twitter). It was sudden, personal, and deeply invasive. But what made headlines wasn’t the act itself — it was Khalid’s response.

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobody’s business! But I am okay with me. Love ry’all.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Khalid Speaks Out After Being Outed: ‘I Am Not Ashamed of My Sexuality!

In just a few lines, Khalid transformed what could have been a moment of humiliation into one of empowerment. His message was simple but profound — he refused to let someone else’s actions define him. The world saw resilience, grace, and a young artist determined to reclaim his narrative.

Fans immediately flooded his mentions with messages of love and solidarity. Many called his response “iconic” and “inspiring,” and for good reason. Khalid reminded millions of people — queer or not — that your story belongs to you, and no one has the right to take that away.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2025, and Khalid has opened up even more about the experience in a moving interview on the Zach Sang Show. Speaking with honesty and introspection, he recalled the moment his private life became public.

“When it happened, it was random as fuck,” he admitted. “When you’re like half a decade removed from a situation from someone and it comes back the way that it did, it’s just confusing. … I was a little distraught, a little confused when it happened.”

Advertisement

His words were raw and real — the kind of vulnerability that only comes from having done the hard work of healing. Still, instead of succumbing to bitterness, Khalid chose transformation. “I’m going to turn everything that’s weaponized against me and use it for my own ammunition,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Advertisement

“I feel like there’s a group of people in this world that feel like being gay is a really bad thing,” he continued. “And I’m like, to say that being myself is bad would be limiting myself from having so much fucking fun.”

It’s a statement that feels both defiant and liberating — the kind of energy Khalid has always carried in his music. His forthcoming album, After the Sun Goes Down, was already set to be a deeply personal project, but now it takes on even more meaning.

While recording the album, Khalid revealed that many of the lyrics explore his sexuality — something he had intended to share naturally through his art.

Advertisement

“I knew that I wanted it to be upbeat, and to me, upbeat music just feels like liberation and freedom,” he explained. “I intended on being completely honest, and it’s unfortunate that someone got to expose something so personal to me. But maybe it sped up the process.”

In other words, what was meant to hurt him only helped him grow into his truth faster.

Since his breakout single “Location” in 2016, Khalid has been one of music’s most relatable and emotionally grounded voices. With hits like “Talk” and “Better,” and collaborations with artists like Billie Eilish and Benny Blanco, he’s shown an uncanny ability to connect — not just through melody, but through heart.

Advertisement

And now, with this new chapter, he’s connecting on an even deeper level.

Coming out is never one-size-fits-all. It’s a deeply personal, often messy process that unfolds in its own time. For Khalid, that timeline was taken out of his hands — but instead of letting it define him, he redefined it.

Advertisement

khalid opens up onstage at worldpride DC, breaking into tears during his first-ever pride performance pic.twitter.com/8eejIrGp5X — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 11, 2025

In the end, his story is about reclaiming agency, celebrating authenticity, and turning pain into power. Khalid didn’t just survive being outed — he thrived in spite of it, reminding us that the most beautiful kind of freedom is the one that comes from living as your truest self. And as his voice continues to rise, so does the message: no one gets to tell your story but you.

Khalid’s latest album After the Sun Goes Down is out now.