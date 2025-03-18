Kim David Smith Talks New Album ‘Mostly Marlene,’ Queer Joy, and More

International performer Kim David Smith is no stranger to reinvention.

The Australian-born cabaret provocateur, hailed as “a male Marlene Dietrich” by The New York Times and “the David Bowie of cabaret” by BroadwayWorld, has captivated audiences worldwide with his magnetic stage presence and subversive blend of old-world glamour and contemporary queer artistry. Now, with the release of his new full-length album Mostly Marlene, Smith pays homage to the legendary Dietrich in a dazzling collection of songs.

Recorded live at New York City’s infamous Joe’s Pub and featuring an all-star lineup of guest artists including Charles Busch, Joey Arias, Bright Light Bright Light, Ali McGregor, and Smith’s own darling mother Linda Randall, Mostly Marlene is a lush, playful, and defiantly queer celebration of the icon who redefined Hollywood, music, and gender norms. Not only will listeners hear Smith’s queer mega-muses like Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue, and Madonna collide with Dietrich’s reimagined repertoire in luxurious musical rearrangements, but the album also features selections performed by Dietrich in her iconic film career such as “Falling in Love Again” (The Blue Angel, 1930), “The Boys in the Back Room” (Destry Rides Again, 1939), “Black Market” (A Foreign Affair, 1948), and “Just a Gigolo” (Just a Gigolo, 1978).

Mostly Marlene will be released on digital and streaming platforms on March 21, with Smith marking the occasion with a special concert at Joe’s Pub that evening.

Ahead of the album’s official launch, Instinct caught up with the artist to talk more about the project, as well as the inspiration behind Mostly Marlene, Dietrich’s enduring legacy, and the intersection of cabaret, queer identity, and artistic rebellion.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Smith: Facebook | Instagram | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Smith’s upcoming Joe’s Pub performance.