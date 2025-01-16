Broadway Welcomes Orville Peck to its Stage with ‘Cabaret’

Masked man Orville Peck is widely celebrated not only for his iconic mask but also for his mesmerizing and addictive singing voice. The South African-born country and alternative rock singer is set to share the stage with Broadway superstar and two-time Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada (Hadestown). Peck will be stepping into the role of Emcee, succeeding Adam Lambert in the production of Cabaret.

Advertisement

RELATED: Is Orville Peck Going to Broadway?!

Advertisement

Cabaret will be Peck’s Broadway Debut at the KitKat Club in New York where he will be joining another new cast member–Eva Noblezada, who will be replacing Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Sally Bowles. Back in September, Peck was already rumored to be adding Broadway star into his portfolio. When asked if he would be interested in going to Broadway, Peck said:

“It’s crossed my mind. Recently, it’s got interesting.”

Advertisement

Sneaky!

RELATED: Orville Peck and Kesha Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton in First Collaboration

Both Peck and Noblezada will be joining the cast for a 16-week run starting on March 31. In an interview with Variety, Peck shared that he actually started out as an actor and that his role as Emcee has “always [been] a dream role of mine when I was a young actor.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Orville Peck and Kesha Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton in First Collaboration

The big question is–will we finally see Orville’s face? Will he be taking off his mask for this new role? Cheekily, he says:

“I will say this – people will have to buy a ticket to find out.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Orville Peck Stuns in Bold Paper Magazine Photoshoot: The Gay Yeehaw Agenda

If you didn’t know, Cabaret may be Orville’s Broadway debut, but it isn’t his first foray into acting. He previously played the role of Peter Pan in the Apollo Theater’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong back in 2016. In fact, the South African native actually moved from South Africa to London to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2014.

Advertisement

RELATED: Orville Peck Hard Launches Longtime Partner in Heartfelt Speech

Orville, who identifies as gay, thanked his partner Billy for his unwavering support back when he accepted the Vitto Russo Award at the GLAAD Awards back in May. Back then he thanked everyone for supporting his LGBTQ+ advocacy and his representation of the community in country music–something that doesn’t happen enough in the genre:

Advertisement

“I’ve never understood why country music has historically been a place that hasn’t felt welcoming to LGBTQ+ people. The kind of country songs I grew up loving were often about heartbreak, heartache, loss, solitude, disappointment, and longing… feelings that can at times be big parts of our experiences growing up queer. So, you think [it] would be a natural fit.”

RELATED: Country Singer Orville Peck Posts a STEAMY AF Shirtless Thirst Trap

Advertisement

It looks like 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible year for Orville Peck. Reflecting on the year that was, Peck previously shared a heartfelt message with his followers, expressing gratitude for all the milestones and memories of 2024.

“2024 was an incredible and unforgettable year for so many reasons… above all of this, most importantly, I was reminded why I love doing this. My wish is that everybody ends this year with some happiness, hope and love. And I cannot wait to share the exciting plans I have for 2025 and also to see what unexpected adventures await. Yeehaw and happy new year. “

Do you think Orville will take off his mask for this new special role? Comment down below!

Source: Variety