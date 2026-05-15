Nashville LGBTQ+ Bar Reports Repeated Hate Graffiti Attacks

The owner of an LGBTQ+ bar called TRAX says his business was targeted twice in less than 48 hours after hateful graffiti appeared on the property, according to reporting first shared by WKRN.

The incidents reportedly took place at the LGBTQ+ bar located in the Westwood area of Nashville. The latest vandalism was discovered Monday shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Owner Steven Kiss told News 2 that he still does not know who is responsible or why the business may have been targeted.

“We’re not sure who or why,” Kiss said.

According to reports, hateful graffiti including an anti-gay slur and threatening language was spray-painted on the property. Kiss said similar vandalism occurred twice within a very short period of time.

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Owner Says the Graffiti Will Not Intimidate Him

While the vandalism has created frustration and financial costs for the business, Kiss said he refuses to let the attacks create fear.

“To me, it’s just a word. It has no more or less power than what you give it,” he told News 2. “It’s vandalism. It’s costing me money to remove it, and some people might be intimidated by it, and with Pride Month coming up, rightfully so.”

Even with the incidents, Kiss emphasized that the bar continues operating normally.

“I hate that it happened, but it doesn’t intimidate me whatsoever,” he added.

Community Members Shocked by the Incidents

TRAX has long been viewed as a welcoming gathering place for Nashville’s LGBTQ+ community, making the incidents particularly upsetting for patrons and nearby residents.

According to neighbors interviewed by News 2, many people living in the area described the neighborhood as friendly and inclusive. Some expressed surprise that a local LGBTQ+ establishment would experience repeated hateful vandalism there.

Unfortunately, there are reportedly no surveillance cameras covering the exact location where the graffiti appeared, which could make identifying suspects more difficult for investigators.

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Investigation Remains Ongoing

At this time, authorities continue investigating both incidents.

The vandalism comes as LGBTQ+ businesses and community spaces across the United States prepare for Pride Month celebrations, a period that often brings increased visibility for queer communities but can also lead to heightened safety concerns.

Despite the hateful messages, the community and the bar’s supporters appear determined not to let the incidents overshadow the role the bar plays within the local LGBTQ+ community.

For many patrons, queer bars continue to serve as more than nightlife venues. They are gathering spaces, support systems, and places where LGBTQ+ people can feel visible and safe. That is partly why incidents like these resonate beyond property damage alone.

As the investigation continues, community members have already begun rallying behind the business, hoping the attacks will not discourage the welcoming environment TRAX has become known for in Nashville.