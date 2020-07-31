Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Surprise Drive ‘N Drag Appearance Is Suddenly Cancelled

Were Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande planning to take the stage alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and Kameron Michaels (among others) for a surprise concert appearance at the famed Rose Bowl?

Page Six reports that Grande & Gaga were due to make their first ever live performance of “Rain On Me” since its release during the uber-successfull Voss Events Drive ‘N Drag tour stop in Los Angeles. The surprise performance at the Rose Bowl was unfortunately, cancelled at the last moment.

The reason for the cancellation is unfortunately a symptom of our world today; the severe lack of precautions at the recent Hamptons performance by the Chainsmokers is what ultimately drove the decision to cancel the pop superstar summit. “Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons,” a music insider told Page Six. “They feared that once the crowd realized who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they’d lose their license.”

Voss Events launched Drive ‘N Drag this summer, and in a global pandemic world, it has been a stroke of marketing genius. People are able to enjoy drag shows featuring their favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, all from the comfort of their own car, providing built in social distancing. The roster of queens-including Yvie Oddly, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Aquaria-continue touring through August 23rd, going to Chicago, Seattle, & the Washington D.C. area before concluding.

Check out the Voss Events/ Drive ‘N Drag website for future events and info