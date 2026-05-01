Las Vegas: Gay Pride Organizer Accused of Assaulting Go-Go Dancer

Gay nightlife in Las Vegas is facing renewed scrutiny after the owner of Dust Las Vegas publicly accused Henderson Pride President Anthony Cortez of assaulting a go-go dancer during a Sunday event, prompting statements from multiple local LGBTQ organizations and reigniting conversations about safety in queer spaces.

Incident at Dust Las Vegas Sparks Community Response

According to Dust Las Vegas owner Ryan Bandy, the incident took place at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, during one of the venue’s regular afternoon gatherings.

In a public Instagram statement, Bandy alleged that Cortez pulled a dancer off a raised dance pod inside the club, then continued yelling at the performer and removed the dancer’s face mask. Bandy said the initial confrontation unfolded in less than a minute.

Bandy also shared security footage that he said showed the full encounter. Online reactions were mixed, with some commenters questioning why bystanders did not intervene more quickly, while others noted that several patrons and performers appeared to step in and attempt to separate Cortez from the dancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dust Las Vegas (@dustlasvegasnv)

According to Bandy, Cortez briefly walked away before returning and continuing to yell while allegedly shoving other guests nearby.

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Owner Says He Responded Within Minutes

Bandy said he arrived roughly two minutes after the disturbance began and immediately removed Cortez from the main bar area, taking him into the kitchen in an effort to calm the situation and understand what had happened.

He later spoke with police officers who arrived on scene. In his statement, Bandy said officers asked to review surveillance footage, which he was able to provide on his phone.

Bandy wrote that watching the footage in full was upsetting and led him to permanently ban Cortez from the establishment.

He also issued a public apology to the alleged victim, the ABARC organization, patrons present that evening, and the wider LGBTQ community.

“I again want to apologize … for not fulfilling my obligation to provide a safe space for everyone in my business,” Bandy said in his statement.

Questions About Security Measures

Some community members also raised concerns about the absence of dedicated security staff during the event.

Bandy responded by saying the Sunday gathering typically draws between 30 and 40 people and historically had not required additional security. Dust Las Vegas operates 24 hours a day, and Bandy said staffing decisions were based on the venue’s previous experience with the event.

Still, he acknowledged that changes are now being made with staff to improve safety procedures going forward.

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Las Vegas PRIDE Cuts Ties

Following the public allegations, Las Vegas PRIDE issued a statement distancing itself from Henderson Pride and Cortez.

“Las Vegas PRIDE is an independent organization and is not affiliated with Henderson Pride, or with Anthony Cortez,” the group said.

The organization added that it would no longer participate in, support, or collaborate with Henderson Pride moving forward.

The statement underscored how quickly the controversy spread beyond one venue and into the broader regional Pride network.

Alleged Victim Speaks Out

Lex Berio, who identified himself on Facebook as the go-go dancer involved in the confrontation, reposted the surveillance footage and shared a longer statement calling for accountability and stronger standards in community spaces.

Berio said his intention was not to divide the LGBTQ community, but to advocate for environments where performers, staff, and guests feel respected and protected.

He also raised broader concerns regarding event safety practices, wage consistency, and organizational transparency tied to other community spaces and events. Berio called on the City of Henderson to review the permit for the upcoming Henderson Pride Festival if public safety concerns warrant further examination.

What Happens Next?

At this stage, the accusations remain public claims made by those involved, and no court findings regarding the incident were cited in the statements.

What is clear, however, is that the controversy has touched a nerve in Las Vegas’ queer community. Pride organizations, nightlife venues, performers, and attendees often rely on one another to create spaces built on trust and celebration.

This incident has now become a larger conversation about whether those spaces are doing enough to protect the people who help bring them to life.