Lavender Men: Reimagining Lincoln’s Queer Legacy on the Big Screen

Get ready, history buffs and queer cinephiles alike—Lavender Men is about to hit the big screen and it’s taking Abraham Lincoln’s legacy in an unexpected and fabulously queer direction. The theatrical release, set for May 2, will premiere in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City, giving us all a chance to see a side of the 16th president we didn’t even know we needed.

Directed by Lovell Holder, Lavender Men is a creative reimagining of Lincoln’s personal life, particularly his love affairs—or more specifically, a supposed gay love affair that’s been the subject of much speculation. Inspired by Roger Q. Mason’s 2022 stage play, this narrative film explores the daydreams of Taffeta (played by Mason), a theatrical stage manager who’s feeling a bit deflated while working on a play about Lincoln. Taffeta’s wild imagination then leads her into a historical deep dive that reimagines Lincoln’s life in ways you wouldn’t find in a standard high school history book.

Advertisement

RELATED: Orville Peck Redefines the Emcee Role in a Sensational Cabaret Revival

The movie is set to be a must-see for those who love a good historical remix, full of queer affirmations and a touch of the fabulous. For anyone who’s ever imagined Lincoln as more than just the “Great Emancipator,” Lavender Men offers a refreshingly audacious take.

“I became acquainted with Lavender Men when our genius writer/performer Roger Q. Mason (they/them), one of my dearest friends since we were teenagers, shared an early draft of their original play in 2019,” Holder explains. “I never imagined in 2025 we’d officially release the feature film adaptation.” This delightful friendship-driven project is more than just an exploration of Lincoln’s potential queer legacy; it’s a labor of love, produced on a shoestring budget but fueled by passion and adrenaline. It’s a perfect reminder that sometimes the best art comes from the most personal of collaborations.

Advertisement

The film isn’t just about rethinking Lincoln’s private life—it’s about rethinking the narratives we tell ourselves as queer individuals. Mason himself has said that he hopes the film will “serve as a rally cry, a fountain of joy, and a grounding of purpose for the LGBTQIA+ movement in the U.S. and abroad at a time when we need stories which affirm, empower and embolden us more than ever.” It’s an exciting declaration, especially as we find ourselves in an era that so desperately needs stories of empowerment and affirmation, especially for those of us in the LGBTQIA+ community.

For those who are already familiar with Mason’s work, the film is an extension of the play that premiered in 2022 at L.A.’s Skylight Theater. The play was an audacious, comedic exploration of Lincoln’s supposed bisexuality, offering a lighthearted yet thoughtful meditation on queer history. Now, Lavender Men brings that same spirit to the big screen, with Pete Ploszek and Alex Esola joining Mason in the cast.

Advertisement

Hold your applause, though—this isn’t the only film to bring the “Lincoln was queer” theory to life. Last fall, Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln hit theaters, investigating whether the president was secretly gay. That documentary received some… attention (read: trolling) from figures like Elon Musk and various conservative pundits, which only proves that the topic of Lincoln’s love life still raises eyebrows and fuels debates. But here’s where Lavender Men stands out: it doesn’t just ask questions; it imagines the possibilities and invites us to explore a narrative that’s both speculative and deeply human.

Lavender Men is a bold, imaginative journey through history with a queer twist. It’s a celebration of finding joy in the stories we tell and the truths we create for ourselves. And while it may not answer whether Lincoln had a secret lover, it certainly gives us something more: a work of art that speaks to the transformative power of imagination, community, and representation. In a world where history often leaves us out, this film is here to remind us that queer stories are as integral to the past as they are to the future.

Catch Lavender Men in select theaters starting May 2 and join the rebellion to reclaim the narrative—one fabulous daydream at a time.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter