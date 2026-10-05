Your LGBTQ+ Halloween Watchlist Just Got Very Good

Pride Month may have been four months ago, but Halloween is truly made for the LGBTQ+ community because, let’s be honest, we know how to have fun. We know how to put together a look, we know how to make an entrance, and we certainly know how to turn a casual night out into an entire event.

But while you’re out serving your LGBTQ+ Halloween fantasy, we also have a few things for you to watch when you’re staying in. Maybe you’re doing your makeup, recovering from the night before, waiting for your friends to get ready, or simply looking for something new to binge.

From iconic camp to Filipino folklore, LGBTQ+ drama, supernatural mysteries, and some very handsome men throwing punches, here are six movies and shows to add to your Halloween watchlist.

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Let’s start with a classic.

If you’re looking for something that practically screams Halloween, The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains the blueprint. The 1975 musical follows newly engaged Brad and Janet after their car breaks down, sending them to the strange home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

What follows is sex, glitter, corsets, musical numbers, gender-bending camp, and enough chaos to make your average Halloween party look positively wholesome.

It’s also one of those movies where watching it alone almost feels illegal. If you’ve never experienced it with an audience ready to shout at the screen, sing along, and embrace the absolute ridiculousness, put it on your LGBTQ+ bucket list.

Where to watch: Digital rental and purchase options vary by country.

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2. Forgotten Island

Okay, this one isn’t specifically LGBTQ+, but we’re feeling the sapphic friendship energy, and honestly, that’s enough for us.

The animated fantasy follows Jo and Raissa, two best friends whose lives are about to change as they face the possibility of being separated. A magical journey sends them to the mysterious Forgotten Island, where their friendship becomes central to figuring out how to get home.

Forgotten Island draws from Filipino culture and folklore, including the Manananggal, the legendary creature known for separating its body at the waist. There’s also an adorable little devilish-looking creature named Raww, who may be one of the most unexpectedly lovable parts of the whole adventure.

So yes, you’re getting friendship goals, fantasy, Filipino folklore, and a little creature you will probably want to take home.

Where to watch: Forgotten Island is currently in theaters in the Philippines, with theatre availability depending on territory.

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3. Street Fighter

Is Street Fighter LGBTQ+? Not exactly. Does that mean the LGBTQ+ community can’t enjoy watching a bunch of ridiculously attractive people beat the hell out of each other? Absolutely not.

The new movie brings Ryu, Ken Masters, and Chun-Li together for another round of martial-arts mayhem, with the World Warrior Tournament at the center of the action.

And then there’s the casting. Noah Centineo as Ken. Andrew Koji as Ryu. Jason Momoa as Blanka. Orville Peck as Vega.

Honestly, sometimes a Halloween movie recommendation doesn’t need a complicated explanation. Sometimes you simply need to say, “Look at the cast,” and let the gays make their own decisions.

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READ: ‘Street Fighter’ Movie- Flashing Us Back to Gay Boys Playing with Our Joysticks

4. YAGA

Now let’s get witchy.

YAGA is an upcoming supernatural mystery series inspired by the legendary Baba Yaga, and it follows a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal community to look into a mysterious disappearance.

Naturally, this is not going to be a normal missing-person case.

There are secrets, folklore, strange happenings, suspicious people, and enough supernatural weirdness to make this an extremely appropriate Halloween binge.

And LGBTQ+ viewers may have another reason to tune in: Hudson Williams is leading the series after Heated Rivalry.

So if your current television requirements are “give me mystery, give me supernatural drama, and maybe give me Hudson Williams,” congratulations. Your prayers have been answered.

Where to watch: YAGA premieres October 23 on AMC+ in the U.S. and is also set for release through Crave in Canada and Sky/NOW in the UK and Ireland.

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5. Tip Toe

If you want something considerably darker, Tip Toe is where things get uncomfortable.

Created by Russell T Davies, the five-part drama stars Alan Cumming as Leo, a gay bar owner in Manchester, and David Morrissey as his increasingly troubled neighbor, Clive. Their relationship begins with something as ordinary as a spare key before tensions between them start spiraling into something much more serious.

The series digs into prejudice, radicalization, online rhetoric, and how seemingly everyday tensions can become frighteningly real. It is queer, tense, occasionally funny, and definitely not your “put this on while scrolling TikTok” kind of show.

Basically, pay attention.

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Where to watch: Tip Toe is available through Channel 4 in the UK and has also premiered on Starz in the U.S.

READ: Alan Cumming Plays a Gay Man Targeted by Growing Hostility in ‘Tip Toe’

6. Carrie: Limited Series

And finally, we have Carrie.

Because what is Halloween without a teenage girl discovering she has terrifying supernatural powers and deciding she has had quite enough of everyone’s bullshit?

Mike Flanagan’s new limited-series adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie gives the familiar story a television makeover, following Carrie White as she navigates the nightmare of high school, bullying, isolation, and a power she doesn’t exactly know how to control.

Which, frankly, sounds like enough teenage drama before you even add telekinesis.

If you’ve seen previous versions of Carrie, this gives you a reason to revisit the story. If you haven’t, Halloween is a pretty perfect time to meet her.

Where to watch: Carrie premieres on Prime Video on October 7, 2026.

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So, What Are We Watching First?

Honestly, the hardest part isn’t finding something to watch. It’s deciding whether you’re actually going to leave the house once you press play.

And if you end up watching all six while getting ready for Halloween, we’re not judging.

We’re just impressed.