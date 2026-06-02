Alan Cumming Stars in a Thriller Exploring Modern Homophobia

For years, Alan Cumming has delighted audiences as a host, presenter, author, and all-around entertainment icon. Now, the Emmy-winning performer is stepping away from hosting duties and returning to what first made him famous: acting. And he’s doing so with a story that feels especially relevant right now.

Cumming stars in Tip Toe, a new five-part thriller from Queer as Folk creator Russell T Davies. Set in Manchester, the series follows neighbors Leo and Clive as prejudice, paranoia, and radicalization begin to unravel the lives of everyone around them.

What starts as a neighborhood drama quickly develops into something much darker.

Alan Cumming Steps Back Into the Spotlight

While many viewers have recently come to know Cumming through his hosting work, Tip Toe serves as a reminder of why he has remained one of the most respected actors in the business for decades.

In the series, Cumming plays Leo, a gay man whose life becomes increasingly complicated by the hostility brewing next door. Across five episodes, the story explores what happens when fear and resentment are allowed to fester unchecked.

The project also marks another major LGBTQ+ story from Davies, a writer who has spent much of his career examining queer lives with honesty, humor, and emotional depth.

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Russell T Davies on the Rise of Modern Homophobia

Part of what makes Tip Toe so compelling is the question that inspired it. Speaking to The Guardian, Davies reflected on what he sees as a troubling shift in attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people.

“We’ve got this slide back into something as bad as I can remember, if not worse, because now people know what they’re doing,” he said.

Davies explained that decades ago, activists often focused on visibility. The belief was that once people understood LGBTQ+ lives, prejudice would begin to fade. Today, however, he worries that visibility alone is no longer enough.

“In the old days when we used to preach about visibility, if someone punched you in the face, or excluded you, you had the excuse of saying they were ignorant,” he told The Guardian. “They were in the dark and we must be visible. And now they’ve seen us, and now I think that anger and that violence is on the rise.”

Those concerns form the emotional backbone of Tip Toe.

The Dangerous Man Next Door

One of the most intriguing aspects of the series is that it refuses to paint its characters in simple black and white terms.

Leo’s neighbor Clive, played by David Morrissey, is not introduced as a straightforward villain. An electrician with two sons, Clive is struggling with a marriage that is falling apart, financial pressures, and a growing sense of isolation.

According to The Guardian, viewers spend much of the first half of the series wondering exactly how dangerous Clive’s beliefs are before later episodes begin to reveal what is driving him.

The result is a character study that examines not only prejudice itself, but also the circumstances that can make people vulnerable to it.

Finding Validation in All the Wrong Places

As Clive becomes increasingly disconnected from the people around him, he begins searching elsewhere for answers.

“Instead of having friends and reaching out, he finds validation online,” Morrissey explained to The Guardian. “They go: it’s those people. They’re taking your job.”

What follows is a portrait of radicalization that feels alarmingly familiar.

Rather than confronting his problems directly, Clive is encouraged to blame others. The anger builds. The resentment grows. And eventually, that hostility begins to affect everyone around him. Davies has emphasized that this phenomenon extends far beyond LGBTQ+ issues.

“This isn’t exclusively a gay problem,” he told The Guardian. “But nonetheless we’re an easy focus for it.”

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Why Tip Toe Could Be One of the Year’s Most Important LGBTQ+ Dramas

The title itself carries a powerful message. At a time when conversations about visibility, identity, and acceptance continue to dominate headlines, Tip Toe arrives with something meaningful to say. It is a thriller, certainly, but it is also a reflection on fear, belonging, and the consequences of allowing prejudice to flourish.

Most importantly, it gives Cumming another opportunity to showcase the acting talent that made him a star in the first place.

UK viewers can watch Tip Toe free on Channel 4 and through the Channel 4 streaming service. If early reactions are any indication, this is one LGBTQ+ drama that will have audiences talking long after the credits roll.