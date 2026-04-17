New ‘Street Fighter’ Trailer Shows Noah Centineo Blonde and Shirtless

The first official trailer for Street Fighter just dropped, and honestly? It understood the assignment.

Campy? Check.



Nostalgic? Absolutely.



Completely unserious in the best way possible? Oh, it’s giving.

And leading the charge is none other than Noah Centineo, who shows up as Ken Masters in what can only be described as a look: pink shorts, shirtless, blonde ponytail, and kicking anything—and everything—in sight.

We didn’t ask for this exact combination… but we’re definitely not complaining.

Noah Centineo Said “Let Me Serve”

Let’s start with the obvious: Ken Masters is the moment.

Centineo’s version of the iconic fighter is loud, flashy, and fully committed to the bit. Whether he’s throwing punches, striking poses, or literally beating up a car, he’s leaning all the way in.

It’s over-the-top. It’s chaotic. It’s kind of perfect.

And the internet? Already obsessed.

The Entire Roster Pulled Up

If you were worried this would be a half-baked adaptation of the Street Fighter games, don’t be. The cast list reads like a who’s who of chaos—in the best way.

Andrew Koji as Ryu

as Ryu Callina Liang as Chun-Li

as Chun-Li Joe Anoa’i as Akuma

as Akuma David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

as M. Bison Cody Rhodes as Guile

as Guile Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

as Dan Hibiki Eric André as Don Sauvage

as Don Sauvage Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

as Dhalsim Curtis Jackson as Balrog

as Balrog Jason Momoa as Blanka

as Blanka Orville Peck as Vega

as Vega Olivier Richters as Zangief

as Zangief Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

as E. Honda Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

as Juli Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

as Joe Kyle Mooney as Marvin

as Marvin Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Is it stacked? Yes.



Is it slightly chaotic? Also yes.



Do we love that? Obviously.

Street Fighter characters as seen in the movies: pic.twitter.com/Hn6pyBDeNF — IGN (@IGN) April 17, 2026

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Hadokens, Thighs, and Tournament Drama

Plot-wise, the film is set in 1993 and follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken, who are pulled back into action when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament—a global showdown packed with fists, fury, and unfinished business. As the official logline puts it:

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu and Ken Masters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

But let’s be real—you’re not here just for the plot. You’re here to see Ryu charging up a glowing Hadoken, Ken absolutely demolishing a car like it’s straight out of the game’s bonus stages, and Chun-Li getting a cheeky nod to her famously powerful thighs. The trailer leans into the game’s legacy with zero hesitation—and that’s exactly why it works.

So Bad It’s Good? Or Just Good?

There’s something refreshing about a movie that doesn’t try to over-explain itself.

The Street Fighter trailer knows what it is. It’s colorful. It’s exaggerated. It’s a little ridiculous. And instead of running from that, it fully embraces it.

The costumes are just accurate enough to feel nostalgic, but just exaggerated enough to feel fun. The performances? Slightly over-the-top—in a way that feels intentional.

It’s not trying to be gritty realism. It’s trying to be a good time.

And Yes, We Saw Orville Peck

For fans of Orville Peck who missed seeing him flex his acting chops in Cabaret, the trailer offers a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of him as Vega.

Is it brief? Yes.



Is it enough to spark curiosity? Also yes.

Consider us intrigued.

Mark Your Calendars—It’s Game Time

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16, 2026, marking the first project under Paramount’s distribution deal with Legendary.

And if this Street Fighter trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a ride that’s loud, chaotic, nostalgic—and maybe a little bit ridiculous.

But honestly?

That’s exactly what we wanted.