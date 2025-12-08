LGBTQ+ Shows on the Chopping Block: Gays Getting Cut?

If you’ve been tuning in to the latest TV shows, you might have noticed a not-so-welcome trend — the disappearance of beloved LGBTQ+ characters. As Hollywood continues to serve up a mix of thrilling plots and diverse representation, it seems like some shows are too good to last, while others can’t seem to keep up with the ever-changing tastes of the audience.

The Shrinking World of LGBT Representation on TV

According to GLAAD’s annual “Where We Are on TV” report, the number of LGBT characters on TV has exploded in recent years. But don’t get too comfortable — nearly 41% of these characters will be vanishing next season. Why? It’s not because of a lack of love for queer stories. It’s because show cancellations are piling up, leaving fans heartbroken and wondering: Who’s next?

The truth is, some shows simply ran their course. Others never attracted enough viewers to stay afloat. And while GLAAD sounded the alarm about these cancellations, the real issue may be that some LGBT storylines feel forced or out of place. Forced inclusivity doesn’t always make for great TV. The truth is, we’re craving characters and plots that feel organic, not ones shoehorned in for the sake of hitting representation goals.

Shows Still Serving Up Hot, Queer Drama

While the rising political tension and “hateful rhetoric” are certainly to blame for some of this shake-up, audiences aren’t as interested in ticking boxes as they are in finding shows that mirror reality — not a manufactured world. The industry may be backing off on LGBT representation, but as long as there are shows like Adults and Heated Rivalry, we can still get our queer fix.

Adults (Hulu)

The debate is still hot on whether Adults accurately portrays Gen Z, but one thing is clear: people are watching. Set in New York, this series about a group of 20-somethings navigating their lives together under one roof is filled with humor, drama, and some electric moments between friends-turned-lovers. The cliffhanger at the end of season one has us desperate for season two, which has already been confirmed. Get ready for more drama, more tension, and, hopefully, more hot queer moments.

The Traitors (Peacock)

This show’s heated rivalry between celebrities and public figures takes the drama to a whole new level. Hosted by the incomparable Alan Cumming, The Traitors brings together a group of backstabbing competitors vying for fabulous prizes. The recent season saw favorites like Chrishell Stause and Bob the Drag Queen vying for the spotlight, and it didn’t disappoint. Drama, deception, and a dash of fabulousness — what more could we ask for?

Boots (Netflix)

Boots is a gut-wrenching yet hilarious look at what it was like to be a closeted queer teen in the early 1990s. Based on the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White, the show follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) as he joins the Marines and faces a world of physical and mental battles while keeping his sexuality under wraps. With an all-star cast that includes Max Parker as a closeted drill sergeant, Boots shows us just how far we’ve come and how much work is still left to do for queer folks in the military.

Overcompensating (Prime Video)

Created by Benito Skinner, Overcompensating is a hilarious, self-deprecating look at what it’s like to be a closeted freshman navigating college, relationships, and finding his place in the world. With pop culture references, outrageous humor, and a stellar supporting cast, this show is an absolute must-watch. It’s raw, funny, and very relatable — especially for anyone who’s ever had a thing for Charli XCX.

The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Talk about some sizzling sapphic drama. The Hunting Wives was one of 2025’s hottest new shows, featuring a sizzling dynamic between Brittany Snow’s character, Sophie, and the mysterious and alluring Margo (Malin Akerman). Set against the backdrop of wealthy Texas wives and a world of intrigue, betrayal, and obsession, The Hunting Wives delivers some of the steamiest moments for lesbian audiences. You won’t be able to look away.

Hacks (HBO Max)

If you’re not watching Hacks yet, what are you doing with your life? The series is back for a fourth season, with Deborah and Ava starting off as enemies and navigating their chaotic relationship while trying to make Deborah a late-night legend. Sharp, witty, and full of biting commentary, Hacks has been an absolute triumph for queer representation, with plenty of twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The apocalypse has never been so tender. The second season of The Last of Us shifts focus from Joel and Ellie to Ellie and her new girlfriend Dina. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, their story is about survival, revenge, and finding love where it’s least expected. The chemistry between Ellie and Dina is undeniable, and the show just keeps getting better as it dives deeper into its characters and their relationships.

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Who knew hockey could be so hot? In Heated Rivalry, we watch the clandestine relationship between closeted professional hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). Set against the backdrop of the competitive world of professional sports, this Canadian gay sports romance has some of the most palpable chemistry of the season. These two players regularly face off on the ice before melting into each other off it. Talk about heating things up!

While some shows may be fading into the background, there’s no shortage of LGBTQ+ content worth watching. From reality shows to heartfelt dramas and steamy sapphic love stories, the queer TV landscape is still thriving — even if it’s undergoing a little bit of a shake-up. So don’t mourn the losses just yet; the best is still ahead.