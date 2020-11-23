Lifetime Drops Trailer For Gay Holiday Film ‘The Christmas Setup’

Another gay Christmas movie is around the corner.

To add to the growing list of LGBTQ-themed holiday programmings like Hulu’s The Happiest Season or Hallmark’s The Christmas House, Lifetime has dropped the trailer for The Christmas Setup.

The Christmas Setup stars real-life couple Blake Lee and Ben Lewis. Lewis plays Hugo, who heads home to Milwaukee with best friend Madelyn (played by Ellen Wong). The two travel there to spend the holidays with Hugo’s mother (The Nanny’s Fran Drescher) and brother (Chad Connell). While there, Hugo’s mom decides to play matchmaker and invites over Hugo’s high school friend and crush Patrick (Lee). But when sparks start flying between the two, Hugo gets word of a potential move abroad.

Check out the trailer below!

Again, The Christmas Setup is one of several queer holiday films and series that are being released this season. It seems that last year’s public outcry for LGBTQ representation in holiday programming was heard by major tv channels, film studios, and independent filmmakers. And now, we are reaping the rewards.

If you want to join us in the fun, you can watch The Christmas Setup when it premieres Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.