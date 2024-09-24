Lil Nas X and Omar Apollo Are in a Love Triangle with Jack Harlow

There seems to be a love triangle brewing between Lil Nas X, Omar Apollo and Jack Harlow, and we’re here to tell you all the deets about it!

Recently, Harlow seemingly teased the lyrics to an unreleased song, which reads:

“U not the first girl

To tell me I should wear sunscreen every day

U not the first girl

To tell me who I am because of my birthday”

And to that, one of the people who commented was Apollo, writing:

“lemme be the first boy to tell u”

Meanwhile, over on X, formerly Twitter, Lil Nas X reacted to Apollo’s bold move, expressing:

“omar apollo count ur f*ckin days!”

However, there’s one issue to this alleged love triangle — it’s that Harlow reportedly identifies as heterosexual, while Apollo and Lil Nas X are queer.

Moreover, Harlow is an American rapper and singer who began his music career in 2015. His breakthrough song is the 2020 single “Whats Poppin”, which gained popularity on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Apollo is an American singer, songwriter and actor, whose 2022 debut album Ivory earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.

Lil Nas X, on the other hand, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter who rose to fame with his 2019 country rap single “Old Town Road”.

