Kit Harington Isn’t Done with Jon Snow Just Yet

Kit Harington may be sipping coconuts in the sun these days, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering whether Jon Snow could one day ride again.

It may be summer, but some of us are still thinking about snow. Specifically, Jon Snow.

Kit Harington recently had fans doing a double take after new photos surfaced showing the actor looking noticeably bigger, broader, and stronger than ever. Armed with nothing more than a coconut drink and a relaxed smile, Harington somehow managed to turn a casual day in the sun into a social media event.

The former Game of Thrones star looked perfectly at ease, but fans certainly were not.

With bulging arms, visible veins, and a physique that seems to get thicker every time he’s photographed, Harington continues to prove that retirement from Westeros has been very good to him.

And honestly? We’re not complaining.

RELATED: Kit Harington Gets Curious—and We’re Watching Closely in ‘Industry’

Industry Already Gave Us Plenty to Talk About

Of course, this isn’t the first time Harington has gotten people talking.

Last year, his appearance in HBO’s Industry reminded viewers that the actor was more than capable of surprising audiences outside of fantasy epics and medieval battlefields.

Kit Harington in the latest episode of ‘INDUSTRY’ pic.twitter.com/hoAbqB0ONm — ☆ (@MENin4K) February 16, 2026

The series delivered plenty of memorable moments, including one particularly cheeky scene that quickly became a fan favorite. Harington casually strolls around a pool before wrapping a towel around his waist, offering viewers a brief but unforgettable glimpse of his backside.

It was the kind of moment that instantly took over social media.

As if the abs weren’t enough.

The Jon Snow Question Refuses to Die

While fans are busy appreciating Harington’s current era, many are still wondering whether he’ll ever return to the role that made him a global star.

For years, rumors swirled about a potential Jon Snow sequel series that would continue the character’s story following the events of Game of Thrones. The project was eventually confirmed to be in development before quietly stalling.

At the time, many assumed the idea had been permanently abandoned.

Not so fast.

Speaking during a panel at Motor City Comic Con, according to Screen Rant, Harington revealed that the project is not officially dead. The problem, according to the actor, wasn’t a lack of interest. It was a lack of the right story.

“It’s open knowledge that we tried to make a Jon Snow show for a little while, and just couldn’t,” Harington explained.

For him, the biggest concern was making sure any return would actually serve the character rather than simply cashing in on nostalgia.

“I think he ended well,” Harington said. “I think that he went where he was meant to.”

That’s a refreshing answer in an era where every popular character seems destined for endless sequels, prequels, reboots, and spin-offs.

There Is Still Hope Beyond The Wall

Despite the project’s current status, Harington did admit that he believes there may still be more to explore with Jon Snow someday. He explained that Game of Thrones was such a massive ensemble series that audiences rarely got the opportunity to focus exclusively on one character’s inner life.

The idea of diving deeper into Jon’s journey was what initially excited him about the spin-off. Unfortunately, the creative team simply couldn’t find a version of the story that felt compelling enough.

“Currently, it’s off the table,” Harington said. “There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Never Say Never

So no, a Jon Snow spin-off isn’t arriving anytime soon. There are no scripts, no production dates, and no official plans in motion. But there is something arguably more important: possibility.

Harington clearly still cares deeply about the character. He isn’t interested in revisiting Jon Snow just for the sake of it. If the character returns, he wants it to mean something.

Until then, fans will have to settle for rewatching Game of Thrones, revisiting Industry, and appreciating every new photo that reminds us Harington is thriving.

Winter may not be coming anytime soon.

But hope, apparently, still is.