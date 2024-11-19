Out gay artist Lil Nas X has been known to keep his relationships private with his last known beau being Yai Ariza, his backup dancer in the ‘That’s What I Want‘ music video. However, if he and his new love interest, Cody Jon, play their cards right, it seems the ‘Montero’ singer might not be ending the year solo.

Lil Nas X, 25, was spotted giving Australian singer Cody Jon a nice little smooch on the cheek while the two were walking around in sunny Los Angeles. The two singers were spotted strolling along Studio City in LA with Lil Nas X wrapping his arm around the 21-year-old blonde singer from down under.

This isn’t the first time the two were spotted out together. Lil Nas X and Cody Jon were seen bopping and having fun to Adele’s live performance during her concert on November 9, but the moment had less physical contact and PDA compared to their cute little rendezvous in L.A. Even though fans have been speculating about the two online, neither Cody nor Lil Nas X have confirmed the status of their relationship.

Lil Nas X attended Adele’s show recently. pic.twitter.com/DNYxINhyJ5 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 11, 2024

Who is Lil Nas X’s New Man?

Cody Jon Ettingshausen, better known as Cody Jon, is a 21-year-old Australian singer who debuted with his single ‘Poison‘ in 2019. With nearly half a million followers and subscribers across his social media platforms, this blonde artist seems like he stepped right out of a Y2K phenomenon. And it’s no coincidence—his new music proudly carries the hashtag ‘#2000snostalgia,’ cementing it as part of his brand.

Cody “just released 8 new songs” according to his Instagram profile with nostalgic 2000s-esque boppers like ‘Shoot,’ ‘Death Wobbles,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Untied Shoes,’ ‘Becky’s Plan,’ ‘Stagefright,’ ‘Flower Girl,’ and ‘Bubble.’

Both singers are young and talented, with Lil Nas X rising to fame with his highly successful 2019 hit ‘Old Town Road.’ While Lil Nas X publicly came out as gay at 16 or 17 and has been open about his sexuality, the same cannot be said for Cody Jon. Whether the kiss was platonic or romantic, it’s safe to say that the two seem happy in each other’s company, and that’s all we can wish for them—good luck and a great time together!

Check out Lil Nas X’s latest release ‘Light Again,’ which he says is his ‘favorite song ever made.’ Plus, don’t miss out on another exciting release, a new song titled ‘Need Dat Boy‘ dropping on Friday, November 22.