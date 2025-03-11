Lil Nas X’s ‘DREAMBOY’ is An Unapologetic Celebration of The D

Lil Nas X is back, and he’s doing what he does best — making waves, cracking jokes, and unapologetically celebrating his queer identity. With his new single DREAMBOY, the Atlanta rapper serves up a track that’s as chaotic as it is catchy, full of the boldness and joy that’s made him a cultural icon.

The song kicks off with the kind of subtlety you can only expect from Nas X: “I like long Black dick.” Yes, you read that right. There’s no beating around the bush here. It’s a confident declaration of desire, delivered with that signature Lil Nas X flair — part humor, part rebellion, and all real. In one line, he does what he’s always done: takes the things that make others uncomfortable and turns them into pure, unfiltered joy.

Advertisement

RELATED: Lil Nas X Caught in PDA with TikTok Famous Australian Singer in LA

With its smooth piano-driven beat, DREAMBOY is a track that mixes self-assured swagger with moments of vulnerability. Nas X takes us through his thoughts with playful lines like, “I like long Black d**k and I like long conversations,” blending desires with humor in the most effortless way. It’s a celebration of who he is and the things that bring him happiness — from cuddling with his cats to loving boys with a particular scent.

But it’s not just a love letter to himself. Nas X also takes aim at his critics, most notably those who’ve been more vocal about their homophobia than any genuine concern for his well-being. “I heard the shit y’all say about me when y’all in ‘em churches,” he raps, pointing out the hateful things people say behind closed doors. Yet, he’s unfazed. He continues to flaunt his freedom, as he’s made it clear time and time again — he’s not here for your hate, he’s here to live his truth.

Advertisement

The song also highlights Nas X’s journey through the music industry. While his chart-topping hits like Old Town Road, Montero, and Industry Baby catapulted him to global stardom, DREAMBOY hints at the struggles that come with staying relevant in a world that’s quick to forget. “I fell off for a minute, now I’m back on,” he raps, poking fun at the ups and downs of his career. But if there’s one thing Nas X knows how to do, it’s come back stronger — “Bitch, I’m back like J. Christ.” And honestly? We’re here for it.

Dreamboy Video

Lil Nas X’s return to the spotlight with DREAMBOY feels like a reclamation of power. Despite facing a wave of criticism after coming out in 2019, he’s always been a beacon of resilience. Whether it’s through his viral hits or his bold visuals (who could forget the lap dance to the devil in Montero) he continues to challenge the status quo and make space for queer joy in mainstream music.

Advertisement

And just in case you thought he was done, Nas X is already teasing his next move. The rapper will be dropping HOTBOX on March 14, promising more chaos and more unapologetic queer joy. If DREAMBOY is any indication, we’re in for another wild ride.

Lil Nas X has always known how to get under your skin — but more importantly, he’s proven that he’s here to stay. DREAMBOY is a triumphant reminder of everything he stands for: freedom, love, and the refusal to be anything less than himself.