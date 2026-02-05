Log Cabin Republicans Endorse 22 GOP Candidates

The Log Cabin Republicans (LCR) have made their move ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, endorsing 22 Republican candidates, including three U.S. senators and 19 House members. This endorsement list features a mix of familiar faces and moderate GOP members, many of whom have shown consistent support for LGBT+ rights, despite the party’s complicated history on the issue.

A Republican Love Affair with LGBT+ Rights?

The LCR, representing LGBT+ conservatives, has long fought for marriage equality and personal freedoms within the GOP, often in opposition to more conservative factions of the party. As the 2026 midterms loom large, the organization is backing candidates they believe can balance fiscal conservatism with support for LGBT+ causes. It’s a delicate dance—endorsing GOP figures who will stand for LGBT+ rights without pandering to the extreme edges of their party.

Who Made the Cut on LCR’s List?

Among the 22 candidates, you’ll find some familiar names from both the House and Senate, such as:

Rep. David Valadao (CA-22)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (CA-23)

Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-40)

Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (FL-28)

Rep. Mike Simpson (ID-02)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01)

Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-06)

Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-02)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)

Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10)

Rep. Dave Joyce (OH-14)

Rep. Mike Carey (OH-15)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01)

Rep. Blake Moore (UT-02)

Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA)

Sen. Dan Sullivan (AK)

Sen. Susan Collins (ME)

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

These candidates represent a moderate wing of the GOP, aligning with the LCR’s mission to protect both economic freedom and LGBT+ rights.

Why It Matters

As the 2026 elections draw near, these endorsements represent more than just political strategy for the Log Cabin Republicans. In a statement to Newsweek, LCR’s political director Noah Rothstein emphasized that these candidates have the tenacity to help maintain Republican majorities while advancing the principles of economic opportunity and personal liberty, both of which are central to the LCR’s mission.

The Bottom Line

The LCR is betting on these 22 candidates to advance both conservative and LGBT+ interests. With the midterms just around the corner, the fight for LGBT+ rights within the GOP is far from over, and it will be fascinating to see how these endorsements play out as we approach the November 2026 elections.

