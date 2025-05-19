Love, Laughter & Cartier: Obio Jones and Jermelle Simon Get Engaged

If there’s a celestial queer council responsible for romantic plot twists that feel like your favorite sitcom just turned into a rom-com, they were working overtime for Obio Jones and Jermelle Simon.

The content creator and The Upshaws actor (a.k.a. your new favorite internet husbands) are officially off the market—engaged, bejeweled, and basking in the glow of a love story that didn’t just break the fourth wall—it brought a tripod and ring light with it.

RELATED: Jermelle Simon Talks ‘The Upshaws’ & Black Queer Representation

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all started with a DM. Not the scandalous kind. The real smooth like, but friendly for sure kind, according to Simon. Jones had seen an episode of the now-wrapped Netflix series and slid in, respectfully, to compliment Simon’s performance.

Was it flirtation? Not yet. But somewhere between that message and a date at Joyce—a downtown L.A. spot that’s witnessed more soft-launches than a tech incubator—their friendship took a turn. A fabulous, terrifying, swoon-worthy turn.

“He’s always been fine, but what drew me in was how intentionally nice he was/is,” Jones admits, dropping a truth bomb that deserves a plaque in the Gay Men’s Emotional Archives.

Advertisement

Both were cautious. Jones, in a move any queer person with good hair and emotional intelligence will recognize, hesitated: ‘Are we sure we want to risk our friendship for romance?’ Turns out, yes. Hell yes.

Fast forward to April 25.

The pair had just moved into a new home—fresh paint, fresh start. While the kids explored their rooms, Jones pulled Simon into their shared space (cue emotional underscoring). One by one, Simon’s children walked in, delivering hand-written notes. Congratulations. I love you. Here’s who you are to me.

Simon thought it was about the house. Until Jones got down on one knee and “boom!”—Cartier, commitment, chaos (the happy-crying kind).

Advertisement

“It was a complete surprise, actually,” Simon gushes. “Normally, I would have some sort of idea about a thing. [Obio] involved the children, and everyone that was important to me, and no one said a thing.”

So, if you felt a sudden seismic shift in April, it wasn’t tectonic—it was queer love making history again, this time with diamond-encrusted intention.

For the record: neither of these men is new to the spotlight. Simon made waves last October when he came out publicly on National Coming Out Day. “Loving [Obio] didn’t feel like I was betraying myself,” he says now, grounding their relationship in something deeper than aesthetics or clicks. “I think he does a beautiful job of being mindful and aware of others. If there is a way he can help, he will.”

Advertisement

Jones, meanwhile, has built a digital following by showcasing family, joy, and what it looks like to be gay and grounded. So naturally, the engagement isn’t a performance—it’s a continuation.

“I built an online presence around showing my life and the people that are involved in it (my dad, siblings, etc), and now it involves my fiancé. We don’t overthink it – we may benefit if we did,” Jones laughs. “We just have fun and the house is full of tripods, so it’s easy to push ‘record.’ We also don’t forget that we’re in a relationship that’s public, not a public relationship.”

Tell us again how vulnerability isn’t sexy.

Advertisement

So, what’s next for the couple that gave us the sweetest proposal of 2025?

“We’re going to give ourselves another month to stop mistakenly calling each other boyfriend, and then jump into planning mode,” Jones shares. Simon adds, “I think within a month or so, we will decide if we want a wedding planner or not. For now, we’re just taking a moment to be present with it.”

And while they may not owe us anything, let’s be honest—we’re all going to be watching. Not because they’re perfect, but because they remind us that queer love isn’t just valid—it’s vibrant, layered, and deserving of all the joy in the world.

Here’s to Black queer love that softens, surprises, and says yes—with a Cartier ring and a house full of love. 💍🌈

Source: People