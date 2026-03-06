FX’s Love Story Turn the 90s Into the Internet’s Favorite Era Again

Let’s be honest: if you haven’t watched Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette yet, chances are someone you know has already begged you to start it, rewatch it, and binge all over again.

The new FX limited series has quickly become a cultural obsession, officially earning the title of the platform’s most-watched limited series ever on Disney+ and Hulu. And if social media is anything to go by, viewers aren’t just watching — they’re binge-watching, rewatching, and then spiraling into a full-blown 90s nostalgia deep dive.

The series follows the highly publicized romance between John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (AKA Jackie O.), and Carolyn Bessette, the stylish Calvin Klein publicist who would eventually become one of the most iconic fashion figures to ever exist.

In the show, Paul Anthony Kelly takes on the role of JFK Jr., while Sarah Pidgeon portrays the effortlessly cool Carolyn Bessette. The series draws inspiration from Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, exploring the whirlwind relationship that fascinated the public throughout the 1990s.

But this isn’t just another historical drama. It’s a pop culture time machine — and viewers are completely hooked.

🎥| “Some scenes and photos of the new series “Love Story” about the life of JFK.Jr and the life of Carolyn Bessette. You have to love the 90’s nostalgia in this TV show.” @/oscar_diazx | Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5Cp9uayFEo — Paul Anthony Kelly Updates (@paulkellyorg) March 6, 2026

A Story That Starts With a Shock

From the very first moments, Love Story doesn’t ease viewers in.

Instead, the show opens with the tragic plane crash that took the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and Carolyn’s brunette sister Lauren Bessette, who had built a successful career in finance and was serving as a vice president at Morgan Stanley before her death.

It’s a heartbreaking beginning, but one that immediately sets the emotional tone for the series. Viewers already know how the story ends — yet the journey leading up to it remains endlessly fascinating.

After the opening shock, the narrative rewinds to a time when the two future icons first crossed paths.

The series then immerses audiences in the glamorous yet intense world that surrounded the couple — a life filled with paparazzi cameras, society headlines, and the constant pressure of public fascination.

TikTok Is Obsessed With Love Story

If you want proof that Love Story has become a cultural phenomenon, look no further than TikTok.

Searches for JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette have reportedly jumped by more than 9,100% in the past month alone, as viewers scramble to learn more about the real people behind the characters.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #lovestory has exploded online, generating more than 21 million posts globally. Clips from the show, fashion recreations, historical comparisons, and emotional reaction videos are flooding feeds.

In other words: Love Story isn’t just trending — it’s dominating the conversation.

Paul Anthony Kelly stars as JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Love Story’. pic.twitter.com/TQpsINTBFn — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 21, 2026

And it doesn’t stop there. Pinterest searches for the couple were already popular before the show premiered, but now they’re reaching a whole new audience.

For many younger viewers, the series is their first introduction to the Kennedy-Bessette romance. For older fans, it’s a nostalgic revisit to a relationship that once captivated the world.

The Fashion Revival No One Expected

Another reason the series has become so addictive? The fashion.

Carolyn Bessette has long been considered one of the most influential style icons of the 1990s, and the show has reignited interest in her effortlessly minimal aesthetic.

Suddenly, people are noticing a shift everywhere — from social media to the streets. Backwards baseball caps. Berets. Tortoiseshell headbands. Oversized sunglasses. Sleek minimalist coats.

All of it feels straight out of the Love Story wardrobe.

And the data backs it up. According to a Bloomberg report, Google searches for “Calvin Klein 90s” jumped by roughly 850% during the show’s first week.

It’s not just online curiosity, either. Real-world businesses connected to the couple’s story have seen an immediate surge in attention.

backwards cap and suddenly everyone wants to be jfk jr pic.twitter.com/wwbUMSSHjS — ☘︎ (@malshyka) February 23, 2026

An eyeglass boutique in New York known for selling sunglasses similar to the style Carolyn Bessette once wore experienced a dramatic spike in demand shortly after the show premiered. The frames quickly sold out after viewers began searching for the look. Even restaurants featured in the series have benefited. One New York restaurant depicted as the setting for the couple’s first date reportedly experienced a significant increase in reservations after the episode aired.

Meanwhile, some fans have taken their devotion even further — asking stylists for a specific blonde inspired by Bessette’s signature look.

Clearly, Love Story is doing more than telling a story. It’s shaping culture again.

The Rise of Paul Anthony Kelly

Of course, much of the show’s success comes down to the performances — especially that of Paul Anthony Kelly.

His portrayal of John F. Kennedy Jr. has sparked a wave of fascination online, with viewers praising his striking resemblance to the late Kennedy. Side-by-side comparisons have spread across social media, and fans have become increasingly vocal about Kelly’s future in Hollywood.

Some viewers have even begun speculating that he could be a perfect fit for a major superhero role. In fact, there’s already chatter suggesting that the actor could potentially play Bruce Wayne/Batman, especially alongside David Corenswet’s Superman in the evolving DC universe.

Whether that happens or not, one thing is clear: Love Story has officially turned Kelly into a star.

But his path to this moment wasn’t instant.

Before landing the role of JFK Jr., Kelly spent years working in modeling. While the industry opened doors for him, he eventually felt limited by it and began exploring acting more seriously. He signed with an agency, started booking commercials, and spent nearly a decade auditioning and developing his craft before landing the role that would change everything.

For a character as widely photographed and documented as JFK Jr., preparation was crucial. Kelly reportedly studied footage, interviews, and historical material extensively before allowing the character to develop naturally on screen.

Sarah Pidgeon and the Return of an It-Girl

Opposite Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon has also been gaining significant attention for her portrayal of Carolyn Bessette.

Bessette’s quiet confidence and understated glamour made her one of the most photographed women of her era, and the series attempts to capture that unique presence.

For many viewers, the performance has helped reintroduce Bessette not just as a historical figure, but as a modern fashion icon once again.

The renewed attention has also translated into real-world visibility for the actors themselves.

Both Kelly and Pidgeon have already been spotted attending Paris Fashion Week, with Kelly appearing at Dior events and Pidgeon attending Balenciaga shows — a fitting crossover given the fashion legacy tied to the story they’re telling.

The Wedding Episode Everyone Is Waiting For

If you’ve been watching week by week, you already know the episode fans have been anticipating.

Episode six — featuring the couple’s famous wedding — has become one of the most awaited moments of the series so far.

The wedding itself remains one of the most iconic celebrity ceremonies of the 1990s, largely because of how secretive it was at the time. Only a small group of guests attended, and details didn’t become widely known until after the event.

Naturally, viewers have been waiting to see how the show would recreate the moment.

And now, with the episode available on Hulu and Disney+, fans finally have their answer.

A Massive Streaming Hit

Beyond the social media buzz and fashion revival, the numbers alone prove just how big the series has become.

Since premiering on February 12, the first five episodes of Love Story have reportedly been streamed more than 25 million hours.

That kind of engagement is rare for a limited series — and it suggests that the show has tapped into something bigger than simple nostalgia.

It’s a story about fame, love, pressure, and public fascination. But it’s also about a specific moment in American culture when two people seemed to embody a kind of modern fairy tale.

Why Everyone Is Still Watching

At its core, the appeal of Love Story is simple. It blends history, romance, fashion, and celebrity culture into something that feels both familiar and newly exciting. For older viewers, it’s a reminder of a relationship that once dominated headlines. For younger audiences, it’s a captivating introduction to a couple whose influence still lingers decades later. Add in stylish costumes, compelling performances, and a story that many viewers feel emotionally connected to, and you get a series that’s incredibly easy to binge.

So if you haven’t started watching yet, consider this your friendly neighborhood warning.

Once you press play on Love Story, you might find yourself falling straight into the nostalgia spiral — just like everyone else.

And judging by the numbers, millions of viewers already have.

