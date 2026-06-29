World Cup’s Lucas Bergvall Is More Than the Internet’s ‘Swedish Twink’

Lucas Bergvall is the blonde World Cup crush everyone wants to get to know more.

Cute? Absolutely. Talented? Even more. Here’s why Sweden’s golden boy has everyone doing a double take.

Bergvall…If that name has suddenly started appearing all over your TikTok, Instagram, or X feed, don’t worry, you’re definitely not the only one wondering who this ridiculously good looking Swedish footballer is.

Between the golden blonde hair flying around the pitch, the baby face, the ridiculously calm play, and yes… the backside that social media simply refuses to stop talking about, Lucas Bergvall has accidentally become one of the internet’s favorite World Cup discoveries.

Some fans have lovingly crowned him the “Swedish Twink.” Others have upgraded him to “World Cup It Boy.” One particularly honest commenter simply wrote, “White boy of the month.”

The internet has spoken.

Como que pode, né?

TODO MUNDO quer uma casquinha do loirinho rabudo mais lindo do futebol pic.twitter.com/xCFXCOy1YZ — Victor Hugo Reis (@victorhreis) June 28, 2026

He’s More Than Just a Pretty Face

Sure, Bergvall is going viral for existing. We get it. But once you actually watch him play, it becomes obvious that there’s a very good footballer underneath all those thirst edits.

Born on February 2, 2006, in Stockholm, Sweden, Bergvall grew up in a football family where kicking a ball around wasn’t exactly optional. Both of his brothers also became professional footballers, so dinner table conversations were probably a lot more tactical than most.

His talent showed up early.

Back in 2019, he helped his youth team win the prestigious U13 Madrid Football Cup, knocking off academy sides from Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.

Casual.

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Tottenham Knew What They Were Doing

Fast forward a few years and Bergvall is now pulling the strings in midfield for Tottenham Hotspur while also representing Sweden on the international stage.

In September 2025, he scored his first Premier League goal over West Ham United, picked up Player of the Match honors, and became just the second youngest Tottenham player ever to score and provide an assist in the same Premier League game.

Not bad for someone who still gets mistaken for the youngest guy in the room.

Everyone wants a piece of that cake pic.twitter.com/7K4ofPm9TL — Mans (@manv123_) June 28, 2026

Welcome to the World Cup

Then came the moment every young footballer dreams about.

After earning a place in Sweden’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, Bergvall made his tournament debut against Tunisia. At just 20 years and 132 days old (yes, we need to be highly specific), he became the youngest Swedish player ever to appear at a FIFA World Cup.

That’s the kind of history that gets you noticed, even without the fan edits.

Sorry Everyone, He’s Actually Good

Let’s be honest. The blonde hair probably got your attention. The blue eyes didn’t hurt. Neither did the fact that social media has become oddly united in appreciating the midfielder’s… lower body strength. Let’s just say leg day appears to be paying dividends.

But the reason people keep coming back to Bergvall isn’t just because he’s easy on the eyes. He’s fearless on the ball, surprisingly composed for someone so young, and already looks like a player Sweden could build around for years.

So yes, enjoy the edits. Enjoy at the “Swedish Twink” nickname. Appreciate the hair. Appreciate the… athletic physique.

Just don’t be surprised if the guy everyone clicked on because he was cute ends up becoming one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Sometimes the internet actually picks a good one.