World Cup Heartthrobs: The 6 Most Handsome Players Ranked

The World Cup is supposed to be about football. That’s the official story, anyway.

The unofficial story is that millions of us spend every tournament asking important questions like: Who is that? What position does he play? And why does he look that good while sprinting for 90 minutes?

Thankfully, science has stepped in to assist.

A new study conducted by Dream GF AI used the Golden Ratio, a mathematical formula associated with facial symmetry and attractiveness, to rank the most handsome players heading to the World Cup. While beauty is obviously in the eye of the beholder, the results are juicy enough to spark arguments in every group chat.

Even more shocking? Cristiano Ronaldo only managed 45th place, while Lionel Messi landed at 117th. The real winner isn’t one of football’s usual poster boys but an Argentine midfielder whose combination of swagger, tattoos, and cheekbones apparently has mathematics weak at the knees.

Let’s count down the six players making science, and probably half the internet, blush.

RELATED: Rugby Gave Them the Bodies—Hollywood Gave Us the Close-Ups

6. Son Heung-Min, South Korea

Golden Ratio Score: 73.24%

If the World Cup handed out awards for boyfriend material, Son would be taking home the trophy every single time.

The South Korean captain has spent years making football fans swoon with his talent, charm, and smile that could probably lower blood pressure. He somehow manages to look impossibly handsome even while running defenders into the ground. Frankly, it feels unfair.

5. Endrick, Brazil

Golden Ratio Score: 73.25%

Brazil has never struggled to produce football heartthrobs, and Endrick is continuing the tradition.

The rising star is already attracting attention for his performances on the pitch, but the Golden Ratio suggests people may be getting distracted for other reasons too. He has the confidence, the charisma, and the kind of face that makes cameras very happy.

4. Mohamed Salah, Egypt

Golden Ratio Score: 73.27%

Mohamed Salah’s appeal goes beyond football.

He’s got the curls. He’s got the smile. He’s got that effortlessly cool energy that makes people look twice. Whether he’s scoring goals or casually posing for photos, Salah has mastered the art of looking good without appearing to try.

Which, unfortunately for the rest of us, only makes him more attractive.

3. Noni Madueke, England

Golden Ratio Score: 73.29%

England’s Noni Madueke earns the bronze medal in this very important competition.

Madueke has the kind of confidence that jumps straight through a television screen. Add in his sharp features and undeniable presence and it’s easy to understand why he ranks among the World Cup’s elite eye candy.

Some players collect defenders. Madueke appears to collect admirers.

2. Kai Havertz, Germany

Golden Ratio Score: 74.10%

Germany performed surprisingly well in the rankings, with multiple players appearing near the top.

Leading the charge is Kai Havertz, whose model-worthy features helped him miss first place by the narrowest of margins. The German star has long been a favorite among fans who appreciate a tall, brooding footballer with excellent bone structure.

A niche that, let’s be honest, includes quite a lot of people.

1. Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina

Golden Ratio Score: 74.18%

And the winner is Rodrigo De Paul.

Honestly, are we surprised?

The Argentine midfielder has spent years serving looks almost as consistently as he serves passes. Between the tattoos, the fashion choices, the confidence, and the face that apparently comes closest to mathematical perfection, De Paul has become football’s ultimate thirst trap.

Science says he’s the most beautiful player heading to the World Cup. Instagram comments sections have been saying something similar for years.

Of course, beauty rankings are all in good fun. Every fan has their own personal World Cup crush, and attraction is about much more than facial symmetry.

Still, if mathematics wants to tell us Rodrigo De Paul is ridiculously handsome, who are we to argue with science? Who else do you think should have made the list?