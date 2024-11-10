Luke Evans just starred in his latest action flick Weekend in Taipei where he played a ruggedly handsome former Drug Enforcement Administration agent who revisits his forbidden romance with a former undercover operative, played by Gwei Lun-mei, when he visits Taiwan for a mission. Evans is also currently promoting his autobiography Boy from the Valleys: An Unexpected Journey’ where he shares how grateful he is for the support fans and Hollywood have given him by not typecasting him into roles.

The Fast and Furious star is an out and proud gay man and a passionate LGBTQIA+ advocate, happily sharing life and work with his long-term partner, Fran Tomas. However, achieving this fulfillment was not without hardship. During his younger years, Luke Evans suffered intense homophobic bullying. As a Jehovah’s Witness, being gay was not only discouraged but strictly condemned, making his experience especially tough given that his parents were deeply devoted to their faith. He explained to Red Online:

“We stuck out like sore thumbs,” Adding, “We didn’t swear, we didn’t smoke, we didn’t drink, we didn’t go out.” More than his childhood faith, he adds, “On top of that, I was a kid who wasn’t really comfortable with who I was. I never really found a fashion that worked for me. I never really had a gang of friends. It was not a pleasant time at all.”

The Beauty and the Beast actor has been in the industry for more than two decades, beginning with numerous West End roles in productions such as Avenue Q, Miss Saigon, Rent, La Cava, and Taboo. In 2008, Luke took on a role that shifted his career trajectory toward Hollywood stardom. The following year, he starred in his first film role as the god Apollo in the 2009 remake of Clash of the Titans. Since then, Luke has appeared in film after film, steadily rising to notable fame. His best-known roles include Gaston in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit, Owen Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise, and Dracula in Dracula Untold.

Even after taking on a range of stereotypically hypermasculine roles, Evans acknowledges the privilege he has as an out and proud gay man, whose sexuality has not confined him to gender-defined roles. He expresses gratitude to his fans for letting him be his authentic self, saying, “I don’t think they care anymore, and it’s really nice.” He also shared that while he is openly gay, the term “openly gay” can feel like a label has been placed on him, although he respects those who choose to celebrate it loudly and proudly.

“If anybody wants to do that, good on them, just be careful on the roof,” adding, “But I am somebody who is definitely visible. I am not going to be dictated to by anyone as to how I live my life. I dictate that.

Luke’s calendar is fully booked, with a new series called Criminal coming up, followed by two films: 5lbs of Pressure and World Breaker. He also co-owns a fashion brand called BDXY with his partner in love and life, Fran Tomas, where they offer the most stylish and comfiest-looking boxers, briefs, shirts, and much more.

Boy from the Valleys: An Unexpected Journey, published by Ebury Spotlight, is already available in independent bookshops like Waterstones and WHSmith. It can also be ordered online (e.g., Amazon), as an audiobook, and even found in supermarkets like Asda and Sainsbury’s. Be sure to grab a copy!

Source: Red Online UK