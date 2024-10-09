Luke Evans is Back in Action with Latest Film ‘Weekend in Taipei’

It has been a few years since proud Gay actor Luke Evans last filmed an action movie, but the extremely fit Welsh actor is back with another action-packed film starring opposite Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun-Mei in Weekend in Taipei.

From the producers behind Lucy, which starred Scarlet Johansson, and from the creators of Taken and The Transporter, comes an action-packed Taiwanese-French film that was filmed in Taipei–per the film’s title. The film was first put into works back in 2022, and was supposed to be set in Hong Kong, but as fate (and movie budgets) would have it, the film was relocated to Taiwan. The premise of the film reads:

“John Lawlor is a pit-bull DEA agent married to his job — there’s not a bad guy he can’t stop, nothing he won’t sacrifice to close out a case. Joey Kang is a top “Transporter” in Taipei — fast-driving and fast-thinking, she’s difficult to pin down, impossible to catch. The two of them weren’t supposed to fall in love, but fate brought them together… before forces of crime and corruption tore them apart. Now, 15 years later, fate puts Joey and John on a collision course during a weekend in Taipei. And the two will discover that the only thing harder than falling in love… is falling back in love.”

The movie is set to arrive in US theaters in November and with a great trailer ahead of it! The trailer shows former DEA agent John Lawler (Evans) getting ready to take down an illegal & corrupt operation. Evans looks great throwing fists and kicks and driving fast cars in the trailer, reminiscent of his previous role as the highly analytical criminal mastermind Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Hobbs & Shaw.

Let’s not forget, Evans also played the role of Zeus in the fantasy-action film Immortals together with a pre-Superman Henry Cavill.

Can’t wait to see Luke back in action? Weekend in Taiwan will be out on limited release in the US starting November 8. The film will be distributed by Ketchup Entertainment in the US.

