Luke Evans Confronts Past Homophobic Bullying with Pride

Fresh from his press tour for Weekend In Taipei, Luke Evans revealed the bullying he endured as a child for being perceived as gay. Growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness, he faced discrimination in school as a young boy. Taunted with nicknames like “Jovey Bender,” Evans recounted how his identity was attacked, making his journey to self-acceptance and eventual role as an LGBTQIA+ advocate all the more powerful.

The Fast and Furious actor is now a happily out and proud gay man and LGBTQIA+ advocate who is currently dating his long-time partner in life, love, and business Fran Tomas. But before achieving this happy milestone, Luke endured despicable homophobic bullying during his younger days. As a Jehovah’s Witness, it was not acceptable for Luke to be gay; not only was it frowned upon, it was simply condemned by the religion. It was especially difficult since his parents were devout members.

In an excerpt from Evans’ memoir ‘Boy from the Valleys: An Unexpected Journey,’ that was released by The Guardian, he talks about his first inkling of being gay at the age of eight when his class had a substitute teacher:

“He played rugby for Llanelli and had a sharp haircut and a two-seater sports car. He was handsome and sharply dressed; all the girls fancied him, and all the boys wanted to be him. I remember staring at him, muscles busting out of his shirt, and thinking: wow. Even then, I knew I was looking at him in a different way from the other boys.”

At such young ages, Luke’s school peers were already bullies, calling him “Jovey Bender” to mean that he was going against his religion for which his parents were devout members.

“It’s a terribly dark place to be as a child, knowing you’re somehow “wrong”, but with no idea why that is or how you can fix it. I hated school. Children can be horribly intolerant; evil little bastards some of them. Anything slightly different about you and you’re a target – and I was different in almost every way possible.”

He recalls a moment when a boy from his class made him feel isolated for being “different,” which made him feel like an outcast for simply being himself. His inner turmoil was worsened by his physical insecurities, which might be hard to believe now seeing as Luke is known for being a hot and in demand star in Hollywood. He reflects on his time as a young lad in school when he was bullied for his looks:

“Even now, if you asked me what I looked like as a child, I would automatically reel off the things I was bullied about: big ears, skinny legs, hair that would never go spiky or lie in curtains like the other boys’. I felt inadequate physically, and that feeling grew with me into adulthood.”

Not wanting to cause conflict at home, Luke, who is no longer a member of the Jehovah’s Witness, mostly kept to himself and chose to hide his school troubles from his family. He was very mature for his age, although he didn’t have to be; he was just a young boy who was trying to figure out himself.

“Maybe it was because I had a lot of love at home, but even in junior school I knew it wasn’t me that was the problem, it was the bullies. Throughout my childhood, whenever bad stuff happened, there was a refrain going through my head: this is only temporary. Even at a young age I had this clear-eyed view. Once school was over, I knew my life would begin.”

It’s common for people to undergo transformations as they grow up, blossoming into their best selves. But for Luke, there are still days when echoes of his younger, more insecure self whisper doubts. Thankfully, he’s embraced a more confident and positive outlook, finding strength in the journey he’s been through.

“That voice inside my head – the one telling me I should look younger, have better muscle formation or smoother skin – often drowns out any compliments I might be lucky enough to receive. Thankfully, I’m in a place now where I can get these negative feelings under control and appreciate myself.”

‘Boy from the Valleys: An Unexpected Journey’ is published by Ebury Spotlight and will be available starting November 7th. Luke also recorded an audio version of the book if that excites you even more so be sure to check it when it comes out!

Source: The Guardian