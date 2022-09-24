Luke Macfarlane Hopes for a Musical Sequel to ‘Bros’ Movie

Luke Macfarlane is starring as the leading man and love interest of Billy Eichner’s character in the gay rom-com ‘Bros.’

The upcoming Universal Pictures film received a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival. In an interview with Variety, Macfarlane expressed his hope for a sequel, and he also said that he would like for it to have a musical touch.

“Billy and I’ve been joking about [the possibilities], I’m not sure what it would be. The truth is, in any relationship, those early months are the best. And then the reality of life sets in and you got to figure out how you’re going to spend all that time with somebody,” the 42-year-old Canadian-American actor explained.

He added,

“I trust the brilliance of Billy Eichner to come up with something clever for three years down the road. The only thing I told Billy is, ‘I want an opportunity to sing, too,’ So he’s gotta find an opportunity for me to sing a song. [Billy] sings beautifully!”

Here’s to hoping for that ‘Bros’ sequel 🙂

And since we’re already here and talking about the leading man himself, let’s also admire some of Macfarlane’s Instagram posts that give off subtle sexy:

Let’s start off with a video of his workout and how he gets that fit body of his.

How about a shirtless behind-the-scenes photo from the set of ‘Bros’?

He’s not shirtless in this one, but still hot nonetheless…

Just Macfarlane going about his daily life, standing out amongst the crowd with his godly physique.

See what I mean by subtle sexy? Not outright thirst trapping, but still… 😉

Anyway, going back to ‘Bros.’ The gay romantic comedy film is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on September 30. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer to keep the excitement going!

