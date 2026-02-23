MacArthur Park: 1967 Breakup Anthem Reignites After Alysa Liu’s Gold

MacArthur Park is back in the spotlight thanks to Alysa Liu’s viral gold medal performance. If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve likely seen ABC News reporter Danny New’s captivating take on the routine set to the 1967 classic. In his casual yet insightful clip, New ties Liu’s performance to an unexpected musical gem, offering a fresh look at the song—aand a little Harry Potter nostalgia.

A Gold Medal Performance with a Killer Soundtrack

Alysa Liu’s routine didn’t just win her gold; it revived the classic MacArthur Park. Written by Jimmy Webb, the song was first recorded by Richard Harris in 1967—yes, that Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter. Cue the millennial eye roll: everything connects to Harry Potter, right?

Liu’s performance was made all the more powerful by the song’s sweeping, dramatic arrangements. But the real gem of this moment comes from Danny New’s TikTok, where he shares the song’s surprisingly rich history.

From Breakup Anthem to Disco Icon

At its core, MacArthur Park is a breakup song, though not your typical tear-jerker. Its surreal lyrics are filled with imagery of melted cakes and rain-soaked lovers. But when Donna Summer turned it into a disco anthem in the ‘70s, it became a dance floor classic. So, next time you’re grooving to her version, remember—it was born from heartache.

Tie It All Together

Alysa Liu’s performance didn’t just bring MacArthur Park back into the cultural conversation—it also gave us the unexpected gift of a Harry Potter trivia moment. Thanks to Liu, we’re now rethinking the legacy of the song and its magical connection to the wizarding world.

Music, sports, and movies colliding in unexpected ways—that’s what makes pop culture so fun. Whether you’re a skating fan, a musical historian, or just love a good TikTok rabbit hole, take a moment to appreciate the little things.