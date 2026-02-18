Madonna’s Approval: Amber Glenn’s ‘Like a Prayer’ Skate Is Pure Gold

Madonna’s iconic anthem echoed through the arena as the packed house at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics buzzed with excitement. And then — BAM — an American figure skater, Amber Glenn, steps onto the ice. But this isn’t just any performance. Oh no, darling. She’s skating to Like a Prayer, the song that single-handedly elevated pop to sacred status. It’s the ultimate power move — and one that got the Queen of Pop herself singing Amber’s praises.

Madonna’s Message: Icon to Icon

Madonna saw it. We saw it. The world saw it — and we’re all shook. Amber’s triple axel was flawless, her pirouettes breathtaking, and the whole thing was an homage to Madonna’s musical genius. If Madonna’s “Vogue” had an Olympic event, Amber would’ve taken home the gold. (But then again, when Madonna is involved, we’re all winners, right?)

And then — BOOM — Madonna herself had a message for Amber. Can you even? “You are an incredible skater,” Madonna gushed. “So strong, so beautiful, so brave!” If anyone knows how to deliver an empowering message, it’s the woman who’s been breaking barriers for decades. Amber, clearly flustered, responded with tears and love for her idol, calling her “the Queen” and thanking her for supporting athletes and their artistic endeavors. Honestly, we’re here for it. Who wouldn’t want a message from the ultimate pop legend? If Madonna told me I was brave, I’d be floating on cloud nine for at least a month. Amber, you lucky, lucky skater.

Amber’s Shaky Performance, but Not Her Spirit

But, as we know, life’s not always rainbows and sparkles. Despite her absolutely flawless routine, Amber landed in 13th place, a heartbreak considering her talent and sheer audacity to skate to Like a Prayer in the first place. But you know what? A triple axel was definitely involved, so let’s not overlook the fact that she executed a move that most of us can only dream of attempting… while we’re sitting on the couch, eating popcorn and possibly judging her performance. You will have to go over to YouTube to watch Amber Glenn’s short program as NBC Sports has it on lockdown

The Haters Can’t Stop Amber

What’s even more heartbreaking? Amber had to battle hate and threats on social media for simply existing as an openly queer athlete. Yeah, it’s that bad, honey. Amber’s “limiting” her time online to avoid the trolls, and honestly, same. The world’s giving her a hard time, but it’s not stopping her. For every internet bully, there are hundreds of us rooting for her, as loud and proud as possible. Take that, haters.

Amber’s Journey: From Struggles to Strength

But let’s not forget the deeper story here. Amber’s been through the ringer, honey. A decade ago, she was fighting severe depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder. But this isn’t just an article about a figure skater; this is about resilience, about queer athletes using their platform to remind us that, even when the ice feels slippery, you can still glide through the toughest times. Amber found her way back from the edge, just like Madonna did — both of them surviving their battles with mental health and coming out on top.

It’s not just about skating anymore; it’s about showing up as your true self, no matter the cost. And Amber Glenn, one of the first openly queer women to compete for Team USA, has been a shining example of exactly that. She’s inspiring not only because she can land a jump, but because she’s an LGBTQ+ trailblazer who refuses to be silenced, even when the world doesn’t always give her the respect she deserves. Now that’s the real gold.

The Real Gold: Amber Glenn’s Iconic Legacy

In the end, Amber didn’t just skate to Madonna’s Like a Prayer; she became the prayer. And whether she walks away with a medal or not, this moment will forever be part of her legacy. One thing’s for sure: Madonna’s backing her up. And with that kind of support? Amber’s already a winner, babe.

Let’s just hope next time, Amber’s skate lands her at the top — and the world can finally give her the applause she deserves. Because if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s this: Amber Glenn? ICON.

